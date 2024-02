K-State Football leads League with 45 in academic All-Big 12 teams

MANHATTAN, Kan. Kansas State football led the Big 12 Conference with a school-record 45 of its student-athletes earning Academic All-Big 12 honors, including a program-best and league-high 38 first-team members when the conference office announced the 421-member Academic All-Big 12 football teams on Wednesday. Kansas State football led the Big 12 Conference with a school-record 45 of its student-athletes earning Academic All-Big 12 honors, including a program-best and league-high 38 first-team members when the conference office announced the 421-member Academic All-Big 12 football teams on Wednesday. The Wildcats' previous school record for total Academic All-Big 12 honors was 34 in each of the previous two seasons, while their first-team best was 29 in 2022. K-State now has a Big 12-leading total of 313 citations since 2014, which is 37 more than the next closest program (Iowa State, 273). The Wildcats had four student-athletes nominated with a perfect 4.0 GPA in Anthony Frias II (psychology), Sam Hecht (construction and management), Austin Moore (minor gerontology) and Chris Tenant (finance). They joined these four in earning first-team accolades Cooper Beebe (social studies education), Drake Bequeaith (mechanical engineering), Jac Blumer (Curriculum and Instruction), Jet Dineen (open option), Jace Friesen (communication study), Daniel Green (personal financial planning), Joe Hall III (pre-professional courses), Will Howard (bookkeeping), Damian Ilalio (athletic training and rehabilitation sciences), Justice James (sociology), Isaac Koch (pre-professional business administration), Trey Krause (pre-professional business administration), Andreas Leingang (Chemical technology), KT Leveston (Academic advice), Brayden Loftin (kinesiology), Matthew Maschmeier (professional strategic sales), Nate Matlack (personal financial planning), Christian Moore (sociology-criminology), Brendan Mot (business management), Garrett Oakley (pre-professional business administration), Baul Palmer (marketing), Eric Pizarro (kinesiology), Rands Plattner (business management), Seth Porter (communication study), Desmond Purnell (athletic training and rehabilitation sciences), Donovan Rieman (kinesiology), Kobe Savage (communication study), Brother Seumalo (communication study), Sam Schilden (professional strategic sales), Ben Sinnott (marketing), Cody Stufflebean (industrial engineering), Titus Tuiasosopo (physical and health education), Zach Wittenberg (kinesiology) and Jordan Wright (communication study). Including members of K-State's second team Christian Duffie (marketing), RJ Garcia II (communication study), Hayden Gillum (business management), Shane Porter (communication study), Jordan Schippers (finance), Will Swanson (construction science and management) and La'James White (social Sciences). The first team members consist of those who have maintained a GPA of 3.20 or better, while the second team selections have a GPA of 3.00 to 3.19. To be eligible, student-athletes must maintain a GPA of 3.00 or higher, either cumulatively or the two previous semesters, and must have participated in 20 percent of their team's scheduled competitions. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have competed for a minimum of two years and meet all criteria except participation percentage are also eligible.

