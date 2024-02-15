IND vs ENG Live Score 3rd Test Day 1: Ravindra Jadeja reaches fifty as India crosses the 150-run mark





IND vs ENG, 3rd Test, Live Cricket Score: Follow for latest updates on India vs England 3rd Test match in Rajkot.

IND vs ENG 3rd test live score: India skipper Rohit Sharma notched his 17th Test fifty and Ravindra Jadeja brought up his 21st fifty as the pair played in an unbeaten partnership of 100 runs plus for the fourth wicket as India went past the 150-run mark for the loss of three wickets then play resumes after lunch. Earlier, India won the toss and chose to bat first against England in Rajkot. The hosts have made three changes to the playing XI; Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel have been given their debuts, while Ravindra Jadeja was back in the mix, replacing Axar Patel. England, on the other hand, had already announced their line-up a day earlier. Shoiab Bashir has been replaced by Mark Wood and will share the fast bowling responsibilities with James Anderson. Both India and England will be keen to bring in their best cricket so that they can emerge victorious and take charge in the closely contested affair. India will be without the services of KL Rahul as he continues his recovery from the injury he sustained. in Hyderabad. Shreyas Iyer has also been dropped from the squad, which could mean India would hand a debut to Sarfaraz Khan or Dhruv Jurel, or perhaps even both. England have already announced their starting XI and have made just one change, with Mark Wood coming in as second pacer for youngster Shoaib Bashir. Ahead of the third Test match between India and England, here is everything you need to know When will the third test match between India and England be played? The third Test match between India and England will take place from February 15 to 19. Where will the third test match between India and England be played? The third Test match between India and England will be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. What time does the third test match between India and England start? The third Test match between India and England will start at 9:30 AM IST on each of the five days. Which TV channels will broadcast the third test match between India and England? The India vs England match will be telecast on Sports 18 network in India. How can I watch the live streaming of the third test match between India and England? The India vs England match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website in India. What are the full squads of India and England for the third Test? Full India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rajat Patidar, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep Full England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Daniel Lawrence, Gus Atkinson

