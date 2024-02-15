Kirk Herbstreit addresses the anger of college football fans after the Florida State debate: It could be dark





When it comes to college football, Kirk Herbstreit has seen the good, the bad and the ugly. For 28 years, the football analyst has been featured on ESPN's College GameDay, and criticism from fan bases has become the norm. However, this past year may have taken it to new heights when he took a stand on Florida State not participating in the College Football Playoff. Consistency and maintenance are a very challenging aspect of any job and that is what I have to deal with, Herbstreit told Levi Lusko. Faith and football. And in my case you can go in and out at night. And so I think sustainability, as things around my sport change – the kids, the players, everything changes, it's very challenging to maintain a certain level in my attempt to be the best I can be. I deal with fan bases. It's social media, it's another level of a lynch mob mentality. We have to deal with it every year. This year it was perhaps especially a little louder. The CFP committee went with Alabama over the undefeated ACC champions in Florida State. The Tides' schedule ranked No. 5, while the Seminoles ranked a dismal 55th. The strength of the records was similar to FSU No. 3 and Alabama No. 4. And this year there were probably six, maybe seven teams, normally there are three, Herbstreit said. This year there were about seven teams that deserved to be in these four spots. And I said the four that I think ended up being the four that I thought were going to go. So then those teams that are at five, six and seven, you feel the anger of that fan base, which I think is natural. As if I had something to do with it. But I tell you: it can be dark. In December, Herbstreit said Florida State was impressive against Florida in the Swamp, but it wasn't enough. To me, it's a reflection of what (injured FSU QB Jordan Travis) meant to that team, Herbstreit said at the time. … You're comparing Alabama to the state of Florida. You have to give Alabama the nod even though they had a close game with Auburn in a rivalry game. They beat Georgia on a neutral site, and Georgia was the team. Alabama just beat them. You can't take Alabama out of this. They must be inside. I think the committee has done an excellent job. I also tip my hat. Mark Heim is a reporter for The Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter@Mark_Heim. He can be heard on The Opening Kickoff on WNSP-FM 105.5 FM in Mobile or on the free Sound of Mobile App daily from 6am to 9am.

