Wildcats make 40th trip to John A. Burns Intercollegiate





LIHUE, Hawaii No. 9 Arizona Men's Golf will compete in the historic John A. Burns Intercollegiate for a 40e season when it kicks off from the Ocean Course in Hokuala on the island of Kauai, beginning on Thursday, February 15. The Hawaii-based tournament is in its 47the competition year, with 20 teams for this year's event. The Wildcats finished second in last year's tournament after shooting 36 under par. “Playing in the John A. Burns Intercollegiate is always a privilege, and the tournament remains one of the top events in college golf,” said the head coach Jim Anderson . “We had a great week in Hawaii last year, and we had a record-breaking run at the Arizona NIT two weeks ago. The momentum from our home tournament carried over through qualifying and practice, and we are all excited to get out there and onto a beautiful golf course in Hokuala.” Arizona shot 50-under as a team at its home event, the Arizona NIT, two weeks ago at Omni Tucson National, which set a program record for the lowest score ever in a 54-hole event. The Cats finished second behind New Mexico by one stroke, which was paced by three golfers in the top 10 of the standings. Junior Tiger Christensen was Arizona's top finisher at 16 under and tied for third. Christensen also posted the Wildcats' lowest score at the 2023 John A. Burns Intercollegiate, finishing his week tied for sixth at 13 under. He is accompanied by teammate Zach Pollo in the lineup this week that also posted a top-15 score a year ago. Christensen and Pollo will be joined by Filip Jakubcik , Yannick Malik And Tianyi Xiong as the Wildcats' five-count scorers. Arizona will join five other programs in the top 40 of this year's national rankings, including No. 16 New Mexico and No. 20 California. All 20 teams will play 54 holes over three days at the Ocean Course in Hokuala, which is consistently ranked as one of the best golf courses in the country. News and notes Tiger Christensen was named last week to the Ben Hogan Award Watch List as one of the top 40 golfers in college golf. He will aim to become the first Arizona golfer to win the award since Ricky Barnes in 2003.

In Arizona's historic 50-under performance, the Wildcats shot 20 under par in the second and third rounds, which tied for the second-lowest scoring rounds in program history.

Freshman Tianyi Xiong returns to the Wildcat lineup this week after a top-10 finish at the Arizona NIT Xiong's run was powered by a 9-under round of 63 in the second round, which set an Arizona record for the lowest round ever by a first year student.

The Wildcats have posted strong scores at the John A. Burns Intercollegiate in recent years, including second-place finishes in 2023 and 2022. Arizona last won the event in 2004 by shooting 31 under par.

Andy Barnes, a golfer from Arizona, is coming off a headline news week. Barnes is the longtime caddie for Charley Hoffman on the PGA Tour, who finished second in a playoff at the Waste Management Open in Phoenix on Super Bowl Sunday.

