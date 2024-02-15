PeeWees, 15U, 10U hockey teams collect victories | News, sports, jobs





FAIRMONT – The Fairmont 15U girls hockey lineup improved to 23-5-1 with a 5-0 victory over Bloomington on Sunday at Martin County Arena. Fairmont goalie Alexis Sundeen pitched a shutout by turning away 20 shots on net. Lexi Haycraft produced two goals in the opening period to give Fairmont a 3-0 lead. Lexi Haycraft scored an unassisted goal before teammate Kennedy Murphy hit home a solo lamplighter. Lexi Haycraft closed the opening segment with a score after an assist from Lauren Bettin. Halyn Haycraft cashed in a double assist from Joslyn Meyer and Avery Kurt for a power-play goal at 9:54 of the second. Meyer then traded roles with Halyn Haycraft and buried her shot in the rope for a goal. Fairmont 15U travels to Victoria on Saturday for an 11 a.m. match against Chaska/Chanhassen before heading to Minnetonka for a 5 p.m. showdown that same day. Fairmont, which produced the District 4 tournament's No. 1 seed, will compete in the 'B' South Regional event March 1-3 in Woodbury. The Fairmont 10U girls hockey team recorded a 2-1 victory over Sioux Falls, SD on Saturday in Fairmont. Ellie Steuer and Kenzley Tietje each scored a goal for Fairmont. Mia Wiederhoeft and Trinity Thate combined for four saves for Fairmont 10U, which will compete in the district tournament Feb. 23-25 ​​in Worthington. The Fairmont PeeWee 'B' hockey team concluded the regular season with a weekend split at Martin County Arena. Fairmont defeated Worthington with a 7-4 decision on Saturday, before Marshall turned around Fairmont's fortunes with a 5-1 victory on Sunday. Ryder Thate and Kane Wohlhuter each had two goals and two assists to top Fairmont. Van Kollofski contributed one goal and one assist to the winning effort, Eli Meixell and Colton Schroeder each scored one goal, while Kaleb Kennedy dished out one helper. Blakeley Scholl made 18 saves between the pipes to earn the win. Thate cashed in an assist from Emmet Olson, who set up Fairmont's lone goal in Sunday's loss to Marshall. Kollofski had 26 saves, while Johnnie Frerichs had five stops in relief. The Fairmont PeeWees opens the district tournament against an opponent to be determined in Redwood Falls on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Today's latest news and more in your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fairmontsentinel.com/sports/local-sports/2024/02/15/peewees-15u-10u-hockey-teams-collect-wins/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos