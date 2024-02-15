Toriola leads contingent to World Table Tennis Championships in Korea | The Guardian Nigeria News





Africa's most decorated table tennis legend, Segun Toriola, will lead the Nigerian contingent to the 2024 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) in Busan, South Korea, from February 16 to 25.

According to the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF), Toriola was picked based on his rich experience and cordial relationship with most of the top players of the national team. With the retirement of former national team coach Nosiru Sule last year, the federation said Toriola became the best option to guide the teams to the WTTC, which also serves as a qualifying tournament for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Toriola's name is synonymous with Nigerian and African table tennis, having won numerous African titles and featured in seven Olympic Games. At the Busan 2024 WTTC, the Nigerian men's team has been drawn in group 8 against Japan, Chinese Taipei, the Czech Republic and Madagascar. There are eight groups of five countries, each aiming to advance to the knockout rounds. Egypt, the African champions, will compete with Portugal, Romania, Iran and Thailand, while Algeria will face France, Australia, Denmark and Austria. In the women's category, the Nigerian team is grouped against Germany, Slovakia, Poland and Mexico, while the Egyptian women will face European teams France, Czech Republic, Ukraine and Croatia in Group 8. The Algerian women face the enormous task of competing in their group against Chinese Taipei, the US, Thailand and Chile. The South African women's team will take on Japan, Brazil, Luxembourg and Iran in Group 2 of the women's event. China, the defending WTTC champions, occupy the top-seeded positions in both the men's and women's team events as the country's women are placed in Group 1 with Hungary, India, Spain and Uzbekistan. Each group plays in a round-robin format, with each team playing the other four teams in their group. After the round-robin stage, the top three teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage. The top eight of the tournament will automatically receive tickets to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The Nigerian delegation will be hoping for better performances and a chance to clinch the Olympic tickets for both men's and women's events. In 2023, Nigeria missed out on the continent's only ticket to the Games after losing in both gender categories to Egypt at the African Championships in Tunis.

