Sports
Cyclonitas is ranked second at Nexus Collegiate
NASSAU, Bahamas – The Iowa State women's golf team finished the final round of the Nexus Collegiate Invitational with a score of 300. The Cyclonitas were tied with No. 37 Kentucky for second place, just three strokes behind No. 46 Tulsa, which had a three-round score. of 879.
Senior Liyana Durisic led the Cyclonitas through all three rounds of the tournament, finishing with her best of the season, a tie for seventh place with USTA's Camryn Carreon. Durisic posted a three-round score of 218 with ten birdies and her first eagle of the season during round three. Tess Blair tied for 11th, her best season finish. Blair had five birdies in the final round of the tournament, giving her a card of 76. Pammy Chookaew tied for 19th with a score of 223 in three rounds and two birdies in the final round.
Karisa Chul-Ak-Sorn tied for 30th with six birdies throughout the tournament and two eagles, both in the first round. Freshman Keley Marx had a score of 229 in three rounds and finished in 36th place with four birdies in the final round of the tournament.
The Cyclonitas will take a week off and then resume their spring season in Houston, Texas at the 2024 Chevron Collegiate. This two-day tournament begins on Monday, February 26 and ends on Tuesday, February 27, ending the Cyclonitas February tournaments.
Team scores:
1. #46Tulsa 298-289-292=879
T2. Iowa State 292-290-300=882
T2. #37Kentucky 285-294-303=882
4. #46 North Texas 291-295-297=883
5. #28 Mississippi State 298-298-294=890
T6. #29Houston 298-302-292=892
T6. Texas Tech 290-301-301=892
8.Illinois 293-301-304=898
9. UTSA 310-304-292=906
10. #35 Michigan 305-299-317=921
11. Boston College 313-303-306=922
Iowa State Scores:
T7. Liyana Durisic 71-73-74=218
T11. Tess Blair 73-72-76=221
T19. Pammy Chookaew 72-78-73=223
T30. Karisa Chul-Ak-Sorn 76-72-78=226
T36. Keley Marx 79-73-77=229
|
