Sarfaraz Khan's father cries inconsolably while holding his son's Test cap: Watch Video | Cricket





Less than an hour before the start of the third Test between India and England, there were emotional scenes at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. Sarfaraz Khan was presented with his Test cap by legendary Indian cricketer Anil Kumble, minutes before captain Rohit Sharma went to center for the toss. As Kumble gave a short speech while the rest of the Indian team members clapped and cheered for the Mumbai youngster, Sarfaraz's father Naushad, who was on the sidelines, became emotional. Sarfaraz Khan's father Naushad cries as he holds his son's Test cap As soon as Kumble handed over the cap to Sarfaraz, the first thing the right-handed batsman did was run to his father. With tears rolling down his cheeks, Naushad took his son's cap and kissed the emblem on it. It was a dream that the father saw, cherished and that the son fulfilled after years of hard work, toil and countless impressive batting achievements. Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Discover now! Sarfaraz wiped the tears from his father's cheek and hugged him. He did an excellent job of keeping his emotions under control. Because he knew the job had only just begun. Watch video: Sarfaraz Khan's father cries after his son makes debut in the third Test between India and England It took three excellent Ranji Trophy seasons during which Sarfaraz scored centuries for fun and challenged Don Bradman's first-class average for a brief period before scoring 150+ for India A against the touring England Lions side. Despite all this, he was never the first choice as a middle-order batsman. He was not included in the Indian squad for last year's home match against Australia. The ignorance persisted even when the first squad for the first two Tests against England was announced. Virat Kohli withdrew but Sarfaraz was still not considered. Rajat Patidar got the nod as a replacement. It was only when KL Rahul was injured after the first Test that the 26-year-old earned his first call-up as a replacement. The doors finally opened after the selectors ran out of patience with Shreyas Iyer and Rahul failed to regain full fitness for the third Test. Sarfaraz got a chance to bat at number 5 in the team sheet. This is a position he has made his own in first-class cricket, scoring runs at will for Mumbai. He has an average of 69.85 over 45 matches. But Ravindra Jadeja was sent ahead of him as India lost three quick wickets in the first hour of play. Sarfaraz was not the only debutant for India on Thursday. Dhruv Jurel was the other. He will keep the wickets for India in place of KS Bharat, who was dropped from the XI after unimpressive performances. Jurel was given his Test cap by veteran India keeper Dinesh Karthik, who like Kumble is part of the commentary team. The other two changes to the XI were in the bowling department. Axar Patel was replaced by Ravindra Jadeja, who returned to full fitness after missing the previous Test due to a hamstring injury. In the fast bowling attack, Mohammed Siraj came back in place of Mukesh Kumar. The latter was released to play Ranji Trophy. India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/sarfaraz-khans-father-cries-inconsolably-holding-sons-test-cap-debutant-wipes-tears-before-india-vs-england-3rd-test-101707971345434.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos