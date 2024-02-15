Sports
Is Virginia Tech football making a push for the former four-star recruit from Michigan?
Last month, after winning the National Championship with a win over Washington, the Michigan Wolverines suffered a huge loss when Jim Harbaugh left Ann Arbor for the NFL and the head coaching job with the Los Angeles Chargers. Some Wolverines recruits who committed under the former Michigan coach have opted out.
One of those who have decided to reopen their recruitment is four-star athlete Jaden Smith and a number of programs are trying to get him, including Brent Pry.
According to Anna Adams of 247Sports, Smith left his NLI with the Wolverines this week and has reopened his recruitment. Schools reportedly involved along with the Hokies include Auburn, Charlotte, Florida State, Kentucky, Miami, NC State and USC.
The 6-foot-4, 198-pounder is open to any school at this time and no new school visits are planned yet, but his big brother Armand Brown spoke with Adams about some of the schools now after Jayden. including Virginia Tech.
“The entire workforce recruited Jaden for the majority of the year and we have great respect for the way they handled it.”
–Armand Brown
Lately, Pry and his staff have been on a recruiting spree, so they are doing something right. How good has the recruiting been lately? They recently got two out-of-state recruits to commit to a PWO and turn down offers from other schools.
Last Friday, cornerback Knahlij Harrell and wide receiver Jayden Anderson from Virginia Beach committed to the Class of 2025 and that class is off to a very good start with commitments. Now the Hokies are in the mix to add a four-star athlete committed to Michigan. Given the way recruiting has been going lately, would it surprise anyone if they were able to land Smith? Hopefully that will come to fruition.
