Harmeet Desai and Manika Batra lead the Indian charge for the Paris 2024 quota

The 2024 World Table Tennis Championships start on Friday in Busan, South Korea.
The ten-day competition in the Asian city will serve as the final qualifier for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games for team events, with all eight quarter-finalists in both the men's and women's sections booking their tickets to the French capital.
The fact that all qualified teams are also allocated two quota places in singles means that the stakes are much higher.
During the World Team Championships, a total of 40 teams, each in the men's and women's sections, will compete for top honors. The teams are divided into eight groups of five teams.
After a round robin stage, all eight table toppers will progress to the Round of 16, while the second and third placed teams in all eight groups will compete against each other for a place in the pre-quarters. The fourth and fifth placed teams will no longer participate in the competition.
The Indian men's team, led by Harmeet Desai, has been drawn in Group 3 for the competition alongside world number 3 South Korea. The other teams in the group consist of Poland, Chile and New Zealand. They start their campaign against Chile on Saturday.
The Indian women's team has now been placed in Group 1 with world number 1 China, against whom they will open their campaign on Friday. The Chinese women's team has won all editions of the World Team Championships since 1993, except the 2010 edition, when they were defeated by Singapore.
The other teams in the women's Group 1 include higher-ranked Hungary, Spain and Uzbekistan.
Both Indian teams had reached the round of 16 in the men's and women's events in the previous edition, in 2022. A step further this season will see them qualify for Paris.
Indian teams
Gentlemen: Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Achanta Sharath Kamal, Manush Shah
Women: Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Archana Kamath, Ayhika Mukherjee, Diya Chitale
India schedule
Gentlemen
February 17: India vs Chile – 4:30 PM IST
February 18: India vs Poland – 9:30 AM IST
February 19: Korea vs India – 6.30am IST
February 20: India vs New Zealand – 4:30 PM IST
Women
February 16: China vs India – 6.30am IST
February 18: Hungary vs India – 1:30 PM IST
February 19: India vs Uzbekistan – 9:30 AM IST
February 20: India vs Spain – 1:30 PM IST