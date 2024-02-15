Iowa, Penn State and Wisconsin earn weekly awards





Men's Indoor Co-Track Athlete of the Week Kalen Walker, Iowa

Sr. Eddyville, Iowa Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Major: Sports and Recreation Management Broke Iowa's school record in the 60 meters twice at the Jarvis Scott Open

In the preliminaries, Walker improved his previous school record from 6.58 to 6.52

Ran a 6.51 in the finals, which ranks first in the Big Ten, third in the NCAA and seventh in the world

Earns his second Big Ten Mens Indoor Track Athlete of the Week this season

Final Iowa Indoor Track Athlete of the Week: Sal Capaldo (January 24, 2024) Men's Indoor Co-Track Athlete of the Week Adam Spencer, Wisconsin

So. Melbourne, Australia Wesley College Major: Economics/Finance Broke the school record and placed first (3:52.70) in the mile at the Millrose Games

Spencer now has the seventh-fastest time in NCAA history and the second-fastest in Big Ten history

Ranked first in the Big Ten and third in the NCAA this season

Earns his first career Big Ten Mens Indoor Track Athlet of the Week

Final Wisconsin Indoor Track Athlete of the Week: DMR (February 24, 2023) Men's Indoor Field Athlete of the Week Jason Swarens, Wisconsin

R-Sr. Terre Haute, Ind. South Vigo Major: Mechanical Engineering Won the shot put title with a distance of 19.93 meters

Moved to second on Wisconsin's all-time record list in the shot put

Ranked first in the Big Ten and second in the NCAA

Earns his first career Big Ten Mens Indoor Field Athlete of the Week

Final Wisconsin Indoor Field Athlete of the Week: Sam Coil (February 24, 2023) Women's Indoor Track Athlete of the Week Kileigh Kane, Penn State

R-Sr. State College, Pa. State College Major: Journalism Ran a 4:32.97 mile at the David Hemery Valentine Invitation

Become the second woman in Penn State history to run a sub-4:33 mile and now ranks second all-time in school history

First place in the Big Ten and 22 NL in the nation

in the nation Earns her first career Big Ten Womens Indoor Track Athlete of the Week

Penn State's Final Indoor Track Athlete of the Week: Hayley Kitching (January 31, 2024) Women's Indoor Field Athlete of the Week Daniel Wamokpe, Iowa

Father Meaux, France Lycée Gustave Monod Major: Spanish Won the triple jump title at the Tyson Invitation, setting the school record with a jump of 13.24 meters

She set her personal best on the fifth jump, before setting the record and winning the event on her final jump

Second place in the Big Ten and 14 e in the nation

in the nation Earns her first career Big Ten Womens Indoor Field Athlete of the Week

Final Indoor Field Athlete of the Week in Iowa: Daniela Martine Wamakpego (December 13, 2024) 2023-24 Big Ten Indoor Track and Field Athletes of the Week

December 13th

Men T: Kalen Walker, IOWA

Q: Sean Smith, IOWA

Ladies T: Paige Magee, IOWA

Q: Daniel Martine Wamakpe, IOWA

January 10

Men T: None

F: Kam Garrett, ILL

Ladies T: None

F: Tori Thomas, ILL

January 17th

Men T: Cheickna Traore, PSU

F: Henry Zimmerman, NEB

Ladies T: Kenisha Phillips, IND

F: Darya Sopova, ILL

January 24

Men T: Cameron Miller, PUR

F: Sal Capaldo, IOWA

F: Henry Zimmerman, NEB

Ladies T: Paige Magee, IOWA

T: Hayley Kitching, PSU

F: Chloe Timberg, RU

January 31st

Men T: Olivier Desmeules, PSU

F: Aiden Ouimet, ILL

F: Hayden Tobias, OSU

Ladies T: Hayley Kitching, PSU

F: Shelby Frank, MINN

February 7

Men T: Cheickna Traore, PSU

F: To Steinforth, NEB

Ladies T: Brooke Jaworski, MINN

F: Shelby Frank, MINN

February 14th

Men T: Kalen Walker, IOWA

T: Adam Spencer, WIS

F: Jason Swarens, Wis

Ladies T: Kileigh Kane, PSU

Q: Daniel Wamokpe, IOWA

