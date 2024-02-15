Sports
Iowa, Penn State and Wisconsin earn weekly awards
Men's Indoor Co-Track Athlete of the Week
Kalen Walker, Iowa
Sr. Eddyville, Iowa Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Major: Sports and Recreation Management
- Broke Iowa's school record in the 60 meters twice at the Jarvis Scott Open
- In the preliminaries, Walker improved his previous school record from 6.58 to 6.52
- Ran a 6.51 in the finals, which ranks first in the Big Ten, third in the NCAA and seventh in the world
- Earns his second Big Ten Mens Indoor Track Athlete of the Week this season
- Final Iowa Indoor Track Athlete of the Week: Sal Capaldo (January 24, 2024)
Men's Indoor Co-Track Athlete of the Week
Adam Spencer, Wisconsin
So. Melbourne, Australia Wesley College Major: Economics/Finance
- Broke the school record and placed first (3:52.70) in the mile at the Millrose Games
- Spencer now has the seventh-fastest time in NCAA history and the second-fastest in Big Ten history
- Ranked first in the Big Ten and third in the NCAA this season
- Earns his first career Big Ten Mens Indoor Track Athlet of the Week
- Final Wisconsin Indoor Track Athlete of the Week: DMR (February 24, 2023)
Men's Indoor Field Athlete of the Week
Jason Swarens, Wisconsin
R-Sr. Terre Haute, Ind. South Vigo Major: Mechanical Engineering
- Won the shot put title with a distance of 19.93 meters
- Moved to second on Wisconsin's all-time record list in the shot put
- Ranked first in the Big Ten and second in the NCAA
- Earns his first career Big Ten Mens Indoor Field Athlete of the Week
- Final Wisconsin Indoor Field Athlete of the Week: Sam Coil (February 24, 2023)
Women's Indoor Track Athlete of the Week
Kileigh Kane, Penn State
R-Sr. State College, Pa. State College Major: Journalism
- Ran a 4:32.97 mile at the David Hemery Valentine Invitation
- Become the second woman in Penn State history to run a sub-4:33 mile and now ranks second all-time in school history
- First place in the Big Ten and 22NL in the nation
- Earns her first career Big Ten Womens Indoor Track Athlete of the Week
- Penn State's Final Indoor Track Athlete of the Week: Hayley Kitching (January 31, 2024)
Women's Indoor Field Athlete of the Week
Daniel Wamokpe, Iowa
Father Meaux, France Lycée Gustave Monod Major: Spanish
- Won the triple jump title at the Tyson Invitation, setting the school record with a jump of 13.24 meters
- She set her personal best on the fifth jump, before setting the record and winning the event on her final jump
- Second place in the Big Ten and 14e in the nation
- Earns her first career Big Ten Womens Indoor Field Athlete of the Week
- Final Indoor Field Athlete of the Week in Iowa: Daniela Martine Wamakpego (December 13, 2024)
2023-24 Big Ten Indoor Track and Field Athletes of the Week
December 13th
Men
T: Kalen Walker, IOWA
Q: Sean Smith, IOWA
Ladies
T: Paige Magee, IOWA
Q: Daniel Martine Wamakpe, IOWA
January 10
Men
T: None
F: Kam Garrett, ILL
Ladies
T: None
F: Tori Thomas, ILL
January 17th
Men
T: Cheickna Traore, PSU
F: Henry Zimmerman, NEB
Ladies
T: Kenisha Phillips, IND
F: Darya Sopova, ILL
January 24
Men
T: Cameron Miller, PUR
F: Sal Capaldo, IOWA
F: Henry Zimmerman, NEB
Ladies
T: Paige Magee, IOWA
T: Hayley Kitching, PSU
F: Chloe Timberg, RU
January 31st
Men
T: Olivier Desmeules, PSU
F: Aiden Ouimet, ILL
F: Hayden Tobias, OSU
Ladies
T: Hayley Kitching, PSU
F: Shelby Frank, MINN
February 7
Men
T: Cheickna Traore, PSU
F: To Steinforth, NEB
Ladies
T: Brooke Jaworski, MINN
F: Shelby Frank, MINN
February 14th
Men
T: Kalen Walker, IOWA
T: Adam Spencer, WIS
F: Jason Swarens, Wis
Ladies
T: Kileigh Kane, PSU
Q: Daniel Wamokpe, IOWA
|
