Notre Dame Football continues to sell its past instead of its future





Notre Dame finally dropped the news we all knew was coming… the Irish will play the Army Black Knights at Yankee Stadium in 2024. This is something I've been talking about a lot since August. Instead of typing out a manifesto… I recorded a short rant about the situation. Notre Dame's full press release: Notre Dame and Army meet in the 2024 Shamrock Series game at Yankee Stadium NOTRE DAME, IN The University of Notre Dame football team has announced the return of the Shamrock Series to Yankee Stadium in 2024. Notre Dame will face Army on Nov. 23, 2024, in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the legendary Four Horsemen backfield of Jim Crowley, Elmer Layden, Don Miller and Harry Stuhldreher and the game in which they were immortalized by Grantland Rice in the New York Herald Tribune a 13-7 victory over Army in New York on October 18, 1924. The game will be televised nationally on NBC and Peacock and will be the third game of the Shamrock Series to be played at Yankee Stadium. Notre Dame defeated Army 27-3 in 2010 and Syracuse 36-3 in 2018. The Shamrock Series began in 2009 when Notre Dame began playing a home game on the road in San Antonio. The Irish have been defeated Washington state40-14, at the Alamodome and have hosted 11 Shamrock Series games across the country, including Landover, MD, Chicago, IL, Arlington, TX, Indianapolis, IN and Las Vegas, NV. The Shamrock Series game weekends offer more than just the game, as the university will plan a number of educational, service-oriented and fan-focused events in the New York metropolitan area leading up to the game. Notre Dame is 11-0 in the Shamrock Series and will play Army for the 52nd time overall (the Irish lead the all-time series at 39-8-4). The series between the Fighting Irish and Black Knights was a fundamental element in the development of both programs and the annual trip to New York for fans of both teams played a key role in the university's marketing and celebration throughout the first half of the 20th century . football as a true national sport. Notre Dame and the military met at the home of the Yankees 23 times, including 22 times in the original Yankee Stadium (1925-29, 31-46, 69) and once in the current Yankee Stadium. The most recent game in 2010 was also the first college football game played in the current stadium, which opened in 2009. The legendary Four Horsemen game against Army was held at the Polo Grounds, just across the Harlem River from where Yankee Stadium is located, and the Irish also faced the Black Knights at Ebbets Field in Brooklyn, Shea Stadium in Queens and Giants Stage. in New Jersey. TICKET INFORMATION Interested in attending the 2024 Shamrock Series game at Yankee Stadium? Fill out this form to be the first to know when tickets go on sale.

