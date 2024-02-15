Jelena Ostapenko is being lambasted by tennis fans for 'unprofessional' actions towards Victoria Azarenka

Jelena Ostapenko (pictured) has caused another stir after refusing to shake hands with Victoria Azarenka following her loss in Doha. (Images: Getty Images/@WTA)

Jelena Ostapenko is never far away from controversy and the Latvian has once again caused a stir after refusing to shake hands with Victoria Azarenka in Doha. Ostapenko was strong from 2024 onwards, but prior to this meeting there were only two defeats for Azarenka.

And the Belarusian again proved too strong for Ostapenko as he won 6-0 6-3 at the Qatar Open after dismantling the Latvian in a tense match. Ostapenko was far off her game as she made 49 unforced errors compared to 25 winners.

Azarenka withstood Ostapenko's power-hitting to set up a clash with world No. 1 Iga Swiatek. However, tennis fans are up in arms after Ostapenko was again accused of 'unprofessional' behavior when she refused to shake Azarenka's hand.

After the match point, Azarenka walked towards the net to hug her opponent. Ostapenko was eager to leave the court and instead of offering a handshake, she held up her racket.

The two-time Grand Slam champion looked bewildered and waved away Ostapenko's rather feeble attempt at sportsmanship. Ostapenko was not impressed and walked away after the defeat in Doha. During their previous two meetings this year, in Brisbane and the Australian Open, the duo shook hands at the net.

This time it seems that Ostapenko was not impressed and did not want to greet Azarenka. And it's fair to say that Ostapenko's antics caught the attention of tennis fans around the world. Australian tennis great Rennae Stubbs couldn't help but chuckle on social media at the brutal snub – which is not Ostapenko's first towards an opponent – while other fans condemned the 'unprofessional' behaviour.

So disrespectful of Ostapenko! But I'm not surprised… Ivo (@ivogenov) February 14, 2024

She is totally unprofessional and without respect Patrick (@Patrick356RS) February 14, 2024

She needs to show some respect. I love Penko, but this is ridiculous. WtaBet (@Wta_Bets) February 14, 2024

Victoria Azarenka calls Yelena Ostapenko

Ostapenko has been involved in a number of controversial moments throughout her career, which has also earned her a large fan base due to her unpredictable attitude. At this year's Australian Open, Azarenka dismissed the Latvian's behavior in court and admitted it had no consequences for her.

I think it's something you expect, Azarenka said of Ostapenko's antics after their Australian Open match. She does what she does. It's actually interesting because I feel like it doesn't necessarily always affect her. When she wins, she's like this; if she loses, that's how she is. I think it's just how she handles herself on the field.

I can't tell you how she feels or why she does it. Some of [Ostapenkos] line calls, I mean it can be a bit comical. I just think that's how she is. I don't necessarily judge. I'm just there to play a match.”

Victoria Azarenka (pictured) defeated Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets at the Qatar Open. (Photo by Noushad Thekkayil/NurPhoto via Getty Images) (NurPhoto via Getty Images)

At this year's Australian Open, Aussie Ajla Tomljanovic and Ostapenko seemed to bury the hatchet and shared a nice moment at the net after the Latvian had knocked out her Australian opponent. The meeting was billed as a grudge match due to the nasty argument involving the two players at Wimbledon in 2021.

On that occasion, Tomljanovic accused Ostapenko of lying about an injury deep into the third set so she could take a timeout and try to break the Aussie's momentum. However, after their second round clash at Melbourne Park, there were no hard feelings between the pair as they shared an embrace in a nice change of pace.

