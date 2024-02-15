Northeastern shakes things up in a high-powered competition – Troy Record

The Hockey East stretch run has turned into an unforeseen competitive derby and an unranked team in the middle of the pack is most responsible.

That team in the resurgent Northeastern Huskies.

Boston University and Boston College were the top two teams nationally in the USCHO rankings at the end of January, and they seemed to be a runaway train with Maine in hot pursuit.

BU and BC swapped positions after the Eagles swept a home-and-home weekend series on Jan. 26 and 27, but the Terriers won the third meeting in the opening round of the 71st Beanpot Tournament on Feb. 5 at the TD Garden. All the while, Maine remained steady at sixth place nationally.

The once-struggling Huskies had a systemic turnaround during the same period with some impressive wins that changed the dynamic in Hockey East. The injury-plagued Huskies fell to 7-12-2 and 2-11-0 with a 2-1 home loss to UMass on Jan. 20, but since then they have won six straight, with two wins over BU and one against Maine .

The Huskies (13-12-2, 6-11-0) really upset the apple cart with a 4-3 overtime win against BU in the Beanpot title game last Monday night at the Garden. The Huskies captured their second straight Beanpot and a dynastic fifth in the last six on senior left wing Gunnarwolfe Fontaines' overtime winner.

Fontaine scored the overtime game winner in NU's 3–2 victory against Harvard in the Beanpot opener and was named tournament MVP. Freshman Cameron Whitehead won the Eberly Award as the tournament's top goaltender.

“I feel like he (Fontaine) seems to be hitting his stride over the last couple of years heading into the second half of the year,” NU third-year head coach Jerry Keefe said. He's been getting hot lately and not just in the Bean Pot.

He plays his best hockey and as a coach you see that every day at the rink. This time of year you want to play your best hockey and he showed up in these games.

Northeastern Beanpot's win over BU doesn't count in the Hockey East standings, but the Huskies sent a clear message about the conference with six games left in the regular season. NOW begins a home-and-home game Friday night against last-place UMass Lowell at the Tsongas Center.

Because of the slow start, NU's only chance to qualify for the NCAA Tournament field of 16 is to top the table in the Hockey East playoffs. Considering the Huskies' recent wins against BU and Maine and an earlier win over BC, that's no longer outside the realm of possibility.

It's definitely something we can build on and I feel like we've been playing pretty good hockey for a little over a month now and we like where our game is at, Keefe said.

We were starting to get healthy and this was a huge win. Any time you can win on the big stage in close games, that's huge for us going forward.

BC (21-5-1, 13-3-1) dominated Harvard 5-0 in the Beanpot consolation game, but its hold on the No. 1 spot has tightened. Just one point (949-948) separates BC from second place in North Dakota, while BU will likely drop a few spots from third place.

Northeastern isn't the only team playing catch-up in the Hockey East standings. No. No. 11 UMass (16-7-3, 9-5-2) is 4-1 since beating NU on Jan. 20, including a sweep of UConn last weekend. UMass plays BC in a home-and-home starting Friday evening at the Mullins Center in Amherst.

I've seen a few of their games on TV and they look strong, said BC second-year head coach Greg Brown. They play well, they play fast and their power play is very dangerous. We know it's going to be a great weekend and we have to be very sharp.

BU (19-8-1, 13-4-1) is the reigning Hockey East champion and holds a one-point lead (41-40) over BC for first place in the standings.

But the Terriers are 3-4 in their last seven and face a formidable Providence College squad in a home-and-home that starts Friday night at Schneider Arena in Providence. The No. 10 Friars (16-9-2, 9-6-2) are tied with UMass for fourth place in Hockey East.

“I love our team,” BU second-year coach Jay Pandolfo said. We've had a bit of a rough patch here, playing three games in (eight) days, but we've recovered quite well.

I like the way we played well (against NU), but we finished on the wrong side. I think we're in a good place and I think we need to come together as a group and get past it. We have to move forward and continue to grow and get better as a team.