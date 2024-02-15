The best college baseball storylines before the 2024 season kicks off





As we prepare for the 2024 NCAA baseball season starting Friday, there are some major storylines in the sport. Once again the off-season transfer portal has dominated the headlines and some powerhouses appear more dominant than ever. So as we prepare for the first pitch of the 2024 season, here are five things you need to know about college baseball. 1. Can Wake Forest live up to preseason expectations? The Demon Deacons lost Brock Wilken and Rhett Lowder, two of the dominant forces that brought Tom Walter's program to Omaha a season ago. But by bringing in superstar transfers RHP Chase Burns and INF Seaver King, along with returners LHP Josh Hartle, RHP Michael Massey and 1B Nick Kurtz, Wake Forest is arguably more talented on paper than it was a season ago. Expect more success from Winston Salem as Wake looks to return to the Men's College World Series. 2. How will LSU bounce back after losing Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews? It's not often that one team drafts the two best players in college baseball. But LSU's 2023 championship squad had its top two players picked in the 2023 MLB draft with RHP Paul Skenes and OF Dylan Crews. Despite the loss of these two, there is still plenty of talent on the 2024 Tigers as usual as Jay Johnson tries to go back-to-back on the Bayou. Among the group that will try to bring LSU back to Omaha are 2023 Men's College World Series heroes 3B Tommy White and RHP Thatcher Hurd. Hurd picked up the win in last year's championship game, and White hit a walk-off home run to send LSU to the national championship series. 3. Transfers with immediate impact Speaking of the 2023 champions, LSU made the most of the transfer portal last season to bring title No. 7 back to Baton Rouge. There were a number of big names hitting the portal this offseason with the aim of mirroring what Skenes and White did as transfers a season ago. Here are some of the top names that changed schools. OF/RHP Braden Montgomery (Transferred to Texas A&M from Stanford)

(Transferred to Tennessee from NC State) INF Colby Shelton (Transferred to Florida from Alabama) PRE-SEASON RANKINGS: D1Baseball's top-25 4. Who will be this year's superstar? College baseball is by no means short on talent. While there will be breakout stars across the country, these are three players we've circled for monster seasons. INF Travis Bazzana (Oregon State) After an All-American sophomore season that saw the Beavers' lefty sluggers hit .374/.500/.622 with 11 home runs and 36 stolen bases, Bazzana is ready to become one of the top offensive threats in the country become.

