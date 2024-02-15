Meet the new Alabama Footballs 2024 recruits: the QB and RBs

After landing the No. 1 overall recruiting class in 2023, Alabama followed that up with an avalanche slide absolutely back to No. 2 overall in 2024. While the media narrative was that players were fleeing Alabama left and right once Nick Saban retired, the reality is that coach Kalen DeBoer, a coach who just took a team to the National Championship , He came in with the best collection of recruits he has ever seen, and a class that ranked higher than 8 of Nick Saban's other recruiting classes at Alabama.

Now, much of the hand-wringing is due to the fact that freshman QB Julian Sayin enrolled on campus and then bailed on Ohio State. And honestly, the 5-star QB has generated a lot of hype over the past year. On the other hand, it's not like Alabama is suddenly running out of talent in the offensive backfield. No, Coach DeBoer and the Tide still landed a talented young QB and two running backs in the top ten at their position (no other team has two RBs in the top 20).

So, who are these newcomers and how do they fit into the Tides roster? If you're new to my annual series, here are a few caveats: I've always followed the 247Sports Composite recruiting rankings – however, I will note when one service seems to view the player differently than the other. I'll also record metrics and athletics testing where possible, but Covid has wiped out an already dwindling amount of public data from Nike's Opening Combines, so I was mostly blind there beyond the 100-meter sprint numbers of the players who also do athletics.

Anyway, let's get to it!

Daniel Hill

At 240 pounds, Hill was listed as an ATH by some services for much of his high school career as a guy who could be a TE or even a big WR. 247Sports rates him as the #5 overall RB, but On3 and Rivals have him lower, more in the #15 range.

He had over 2,000 rushing yards and 240 receiving yards as a senior after a stat line of 1,000/400 the year before as a junior. Simply outstanding production at a 6A school, plus 49 touchdowns over two seasons. He also helped Meridian to a track and field championship with some truly impressive performances on the hurdles.

Play style

Hill played a lot more as a RB and a slot WR/TE as a junior before moving into a wildcat QB role as a senior. As a runner, he runs with a strong forward lean reminiscent of Glenn Coffee, and how he always seemed to fall forward during tackles. However, Hill is more of a smooth runner than a runner with choppy feet. While he doesn't have insane speed in the open field, he reaches his top speed within the first few steps, and that ability to accelerate smoothly leads to defenders constantly misjudging their angles on him. He knows exactly how to use those speed changes and angles to keep blockers between him and defenders.

He's not a back who makes guys miss or throw away stunning changes of direction behind the line of scrimmage. He has a nice stiff arm and will bounce back from tacklers coming high, but will also fall over if he stumbles. Again, he'll get more yards out by always falling forward, but he's not someone with preternatural balance.

As a receiver, he is excellent at catching fades along the sideline by picking off defenders to win jump balls, and he has also done a lot of damage when a receiver passes on the screen. There isn't much else to his game other than those two things, but wheel routes and screens are both things that could translate these skills to the RB position. He also had a fair amount of pancake blocks with highlights in the field as a blocking WR, something that can always be helpful.

Schedule adjustment and prediction

I think Hill is a guy who will likely contribute on Day 1 special teams. Whether it's shooting, blocking or even returning the kick, he's a unique athlete with a lot of versatility and tenacity who does what he needs to do during a certain game.

As a runner, I don't see him coming in and dethroning Jam Miller or Justice Haynes or whatever, but I do think his experience tracking blockers on off-tackle runs will help him fit well into Kalen DeBoer's offensive scheme, where he makes heavy use of offensive. linemen, and I could see him returning the favor next year and being a regular part of a rotation by 2026.

Kevin Riley

In a weaker running back recruiting class, Riley stands out as one of the best, and he even comes from Alabama's backyard at Tuscaloosa County High. Riley was long committed to the Miami Hurricanes before heading to Alabama ahead of early signing day. He is one of the few players who has signed but will enroll this summer.

I didn't find any track results for Riley, but I did see that he recorded a 4.6-yard, 40-yard dash in 2022, so I'm assuming he's a little faster now than he was when he was a sophomore.

Play style

Riley is a traditional running back with a lot of experience and does many of the things expected of collegiate and professional running backs. He's done a lot of work taking straight handoffs from the pistol and doing most of his damage to the inside zone, kick and gap duo blocks in the middle. He's a master at using a slight shimmy right before he gets to the line of scrimmage to set his blocking timing, then shoot through the desired hole.

He has very good top speed (not mind-blowing speed, but certainly SEC fast) and a lightning-quick first step off a stop, cut or juke that can keep defenders pinned down. It seems like he wastes a few steps on the delaying part of things, but as soon as he plans, he's gone.

He also plays much bigger than his 195-pound weight suggests, and likes to lay a lick on defensive backs in the open field. He doesn't just plow through/into defenders, he hits them with an upward force. It's very reminiscent of Josh Jacobs in the open field – just more of high school Josh Jacobs, and not the NFL 1st rounder he developed into.

He has a lot of experience with timing on traditional RB screens, and he appears to be a good blocker in space, which will hopefully translate into pass protection.

Schedule fit and prediction

Riley should feel at home in just about any rushing scheme, whether it be a zone run or a power blocking scheme, he is adept at adjusting the timing to hit the right gaps. He should be seen as an all-in-one back who excels in the middle, and less as a quick winger.

With him not arriving until the summer, I expect him to be last on the depth chart entering the season. I think he can be a primary defender for the Tide down the road. If he and Daniel Hill both become junior starters after Jam Miller and Justice Haynes move on, I expect Riley to be the lead and Hill the counterpunch. But for now, I don't expect to see him as a freshman unless the Tide has a nasty string of injuries.

Austin Mack

Mack is a really interesting cat, so hold your butt. He was an unknown player in 2021 before bursting onto the scene as a junior, throwing for 3,500 yards, 40 TDs and 5 interceptions en route to winning a state championship and being named Sacramento's Player of the Year. The recruiting services started taking notice and were working on mapping his rankings for the 2024 recruiting class, when he suddenly transferred to 2023 and signed with Washington.

While Rivals, ESPN and On3 all ranked him in the 200s nationally and the 15th-19th overall QB for the class, 247Sports liked what they saw enough to move him up to the #73 overall player and the #8 QB, despite him one year younger than everyone else in the class.

Mack moved on to Coach Kalen DeBoer after redshirting his first season with Washington, while Michael Penix was racking up stats.

At 66 and nearly 230 pounds, Mack was a big talking point among UW fans, most of whom saw him as a high upside player and Penix's sure successor. I've seen UW message board fans call him a skinny Cam Newton and an athletic Tom Brady.

Exaggeration? Naturally. But it does speak to how excited that fanbase was for the relatively unknown QB.

Play style

I'll be honest with the UW fans here…I don't see Cam Newton or Tom Brady. If I had to pick a famous NFL QB that Mack reminds me a little of, I would go with Matt Ryan.

Mack is at his best using his length to make laser-like throws along the seams as rushers close in on him in the pocket. That height also helps him on sideline routes, as he can direct his throws downward to place them on his receiver's knees, where defenders can't reach them on those notoriously risky routes.

He has a quick, flat release that really helps him execute throws that require placing a ball above linebackers but below safeties. Again, this really shows up on those interior seam routes.

He's not much of a scrambler in the pocket. The few times I've seen him run, he has a bit of a walking speed, but there's not much wobble or suddenness with him. Instead, he made a career (season?) of standard dropbacks, slowly climbing the pocket and throwing from above his linemen's heads even when they were blocked backwards against him. He's not one to avoid a free rusher and look for an open man – he's just going to throw it over the rusher.

He had some nice deep balls with his guys wide open hitting them in stride, but I didn't see any sideline fades so we don't really know much about his deep sideline touch. He didn't really throw screens either, so that's still an incomplete part of the evaluation.

Schedule adjustment and prediction

It's clear that Kalen DeBoer thinks Mack will fit into his offense, as he tutored Mack for a year and then transferred to Alabama. It's a pretty big difference from Jalen Milroe's skills, and quite different from Ty Simpson too.

Although I don't really expect that from Milroe not Be Alabama's starter in 2024. We also don't know what Coach DeBoer will be looking for and what his plan will really look like for Alabama's roster.

I really think Mack will be in direct competition with Simpson and Dylan Lonergan for the #2 QB spot, and assuming Milroe doesn't get demoted, I expect Mack to be the most likely successor in 2025.