Preview, matches, live streaming information





India will begin their journey tomorrow at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Busan, South Korea, which will take place from February 16 to 25. Notably, the quarter-finalists in both the men's and women's sections will secure a ticket to Paris, marking India's path to the Summer Olympics. In addition, teams that qualify for the Olympic Games are guaranteed two places in singles. The Indian men's team, seeded 16th, will be placed in Group 3, while the 17th-seeded women's team will be in Group 1. A total of eight teams, with five teams in each group, will see the top three teams from each group progress to the knockout stages. Groups: Men's team: India, Korea, Poland, Chile, New Zealand Women's team: India, China, Hungary, Spain, Uzbekistan Team India squad list: Men's team: Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar, G. Sathiyan, Sharath Kamal, Manush Shah. Women's team: Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Archana Kamath, Ayhika Mukherjee, Diya Chitale. India fixtures: (All times are in Indian Standard Time, IST) Men's team event: – Saturday, February 17, 2024: India vs Chile at 4:30 PM – Sunday, February 18, 2024: India vs Poland at 9:30 PM – Monday, February 19, 2024: India vs Korea at 6:30 AM – Tuesday, February 20, 2024: India vs New Zealand at 4:30 PM Additionally, the general schedule for the knockout rounds is as follows: Wednesday February 21, 2024: -6:30: Round of 24 – 1.30pm: Round of 16 Thursday February 22, 2024: – 6.30 am: Quarter-final 1 – 1.30 pm: Quarter-final 2 Friday February 23, 2024: – 6.30 am: Quarter-final 3 – 1.30 pm: Quarter-final 4 Saturday February 24, 2024: – 9.30 am: semi-finals Sunday February 25, 2024: – 4.30 pm: Final Women's team event: – Friday, February 16, 2024: China vs India at 6:30 AM – Sunday, February 18, 2024: Hungary vs India at 1:30 PM – Monday, February 19, 2024: India vs Uzbekistan at 9:30 AM – Tuesday, February 20, 2024: India vs Spain at 1:30 PM The schedule for the knockout rounds is as follows: Wednesday February 21, 2024: – 6:30 am: Round of 24 – 1.30pm: Round of 16 Thursday February 22, 2024: – 6:30 am: quarter-finals – 1.30 pm: Quarter-finals Friday February 23, 2024: – 6.30 am: Semi-final 1 – 1.30 pm: Semi-final 2 Saturday February 24, 2024: – 9.30 am: Final Where to watch: The ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships will be available to broadcast or stream worldwide via WTT's partner platforms. Indian fans can watch via WTT YouTube and Eurosport.”

