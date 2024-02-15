Colorado State University





HOPEWEL, NJ Labeled as one of the best mid-level players and one of the best point guards in the country, McKenna Hofschild was selected as a semifinalist for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year award. The All-American landed on both the preseason and midseason watch lists before being named a semifinalist for the second straight season. The Mountain West all-time assist leader and leading scorer continues to lead the league with an average of 24.1 points and 7.5 assists per game. She is the only player at the mid-major level to average more than 20 points and 6.5 assists per game since conference action began. The Minnesota native also joins Caitlin Clark (Iowa) as the two players averaging 20 points and seven assists per game this season. Despite being the shortest guard in the country at 5-2, the All-American has collected nine double-doubles this season, eight of which came in points/assists. Award criteria and schedule To qualify for this award, players must compete in one of 26 conferences considered “mid-major.” The following conferences are considered highly significant for this award and are therefore ineligible: ACC, Big 12, Big East, Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC. The 25-player preseason watch list was announced in October. The ten semi-finalists will be announced in February, followed by the five finalists announced in early March. The winner will be announced around the Final Four. The list is fluid and players can play on or off the list over the course of the season. About Becky Hammon Hammon was a three-time All-American during her career at Colorado State and led the Rams to the Sweet 16 in 1999, the program's only appearance to date. She was signed by the New York Liberty in 1999 and traded to the San Antonio Stars in 2007, where she played the rest of her career. Hammon retired in 2014 as a six-time All-Star and two-time All-WNBA First Team honoree. In 2016, she was named one of the Top 20 Players in WNBA history and was recently named to the W25. Hammon became the second female coach in NBA history when she began coaching for the San Antonio Spurs in 2014. Additionally, Hammon is the only woman to be a head coach in the NBA Summer League and also the only woman to serve on an NBA All-Star coaching staff. Currently, Hammon is the head coach of the Las Vegas Aces and won the 2022 and 2023 WNBA championships. Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year 2024 Watchlist Izzy Higginbottom, Arkansas St., Jr., G

McKenna Hofschild Colorado St., Gr., G Abbey Hsu, Columbia, Sr., GS

Katie Dinnebier, Drake, Jr., G

Meghan Andersen, Fairfield, Fr., F

Emani Jefferson, FGCU, R-Sr., G

Yvonne Ejim, Gonzaga, Sr., F

Diamond Johnson, Norfolk St., Jr., G

Desi-Rae Young, UNLV, Sr., C

Rachael Rose, Wofford, Jr., G

