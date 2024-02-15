Will the trustees name Penn State's football field after Paterno? · Spotlight PA State College

This story was produced by the State College Regional Office of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public service journalism for Pennsylvania. Sign up for our north-central Pa. newsletter, Talk of the Town, at spotlightpa.org/newsletters/talkofthetown.

STATE COLLEGE Penn State trustees and high-ranking university representatives met privately twice in January to discuss whether to name the Beaver Stadium football field after former coach Joe Paterno, according to three people with direct knowledge of the talks.

The meetings may violate a state law that requires boards to conduct business in public and continue a decade-long pattern of the board meeting behind closed doors.

A group of trustees is trying to name the football field after Paterno, while board and university officials are hesitant, according to the three sources, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the discussions.

The board fired Paterno in 2011 amid the fallout from the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal. A statue of Paterno outside the football stadium was removed and the NCAA removed more than 100 wins from Paterno's record. The wins were later reinstated and Paterno holds the record for most wins in NCAA football history with 409.

The trustees met for hours on Jan. 16 for a briefing on the matter, a meeting that had not previously been disclosed to the public, and again in a board meeting on Jan. 29, according to the sources. The meetings took place behind closed doors to avoid public discussions on the subject, the sources said.

When asked for comment on the meetings, an unnamed Penn State spokesperson wrote via email: The Administration and Board of Governors have embarked on numerous change initiatives based on President Bendapudi's vision and goals and are focused on these priorities to continue to provide a global academic and student experience for years to come.

The university administration is required under state law to deliberate his decisions in public. The law does allow groups to hold private sessions with executives, but only to discuss specific topics that include pending or ongoing litigation, internal investigations, academic positions, and employment or ownership negotiations.

Penn State's spokesperson wrote about the Jan. 16 meeting that counsel held this privileged information briefing and no consultation took place. The spokesperson added that trustees discussed confidential and privileged matters during their Jan. 29 board session and that the private meeting was legal under statutory exceptions.

Discussing whether something should be named after a former coach likely doesn't fall under the requirements of an executive session, said Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, of which Spotlight PA is a member.

The public has a right to see how decisions are made, not just the final vote, Melewsky said. Therefore, the deliberation must be expressly public.

Previous Spotlight PA reporting revealed how the Board of Trustees used a questionable legal interpretation of the state's open meetings law, known as the Sunshine Act, to privately address the university's multimillion-dollar budget deficit and the previous administration's diversity plan. discuss.

Spotlight PA, in conjunction with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, sued the trustees in December for alleged violations of the Sunshine Act. The lawsuit argues that the trustees illegally conducted private business. University officials claim they have always followed the law, and the lawsuit is pending in the Center County Court of Common Pleas.

The board discussions about Paterno come as the university is making $94 million in budget cuts. The cuts are expected to have a major impact on Penn States Commonwealth Campuses and could cancel some academic programs beginning in mid-2025. The University said in a recent statement that it would be virtually impossible to implement the cuts without job losses.

Some trustees and university leaders have argued that now is not the right time to honor the former coach, according to the three people familiar with the Paterno discussions.

Paterno was Penn States' head football coach for 45 years, winning two national championships until the administration fired him in November 2011 during the Sandusky scandal.

In 2012, Sandusky was convicted of 45 counts of child sexual abuse and sentenced to up to 60 years in prison. Former university president Graham Spanier, former athletic director Tim Curley and former vice president Gary Schultz also served time in prison in connection with the scandal. Spanier was convicted of child endangerment, a misdemeanor. Curley and Schultz pleaded guilty to the same crime.

Paterno was never charged. He died in January 2012.

One of the Penn States libraries is named after Paterno and his wife Sue. The university is also continuing the Paterno Fellows program and the former coach has a plaque on Penn State football Wall of Honor.

It is unclear whether the board would approve a proposal to honor the former coach. Such a move would likely first have to be approved by the board's finance committee, which oversees the honorific naming of buildings and roads, the government said. statutes of the boards. The committee will vote on the name change of a chemical building during its meeting today.

The Penn States full board meets on Friday. Neither agenda mentions Paterno.

