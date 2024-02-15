A look at where the UND hockey team sits in the NCAA tournament photo – Grand Forks Herald

BIG FORKS This week, College Hockey News published the first edition of

its probability matrix

this season.

The CHN Probability Matrix contained 20,000 possible scenarios of how the rest of the season would play out until NCAA Tournament Selection Day March 24.

It divides the highest a team can rise in the Pairwise Rankings and the lowest a team can fall. The Matrix helps get a clearer picture of where everyone stands.

Here are five takeaways:

1. UND is a lock to make NCAAs

Although there are eight regular season games and the National Collegiate Hockey Conference playoffs remaining, UND is already a lock to make the NCAA Tournament, according to the Matrix.

College Hockey News' formula gives UND a 90% chance of having a No. 1 seed, a 9.5% chance of being a No. 2 seed and less than a 1% chance of being a No. 3 seed to be.

UND will now work toward the next two goals: winning the Penrose Cup for the fourth time in five years as NCHC regular-season champions and obtaining the highest possible seed in the tournament.

Teams with better seeds are designated as home teams for NCAA tournament games. That means they get the latest rule change. After the whistle, the away team must be the first to put its players on the ice and the home team can counter with any match.

2. The cutting line is 14 or higher

The probability matrix also reveals that no one from Atlantic Hockey or the Central Collegiate Hockey Association has a shot at being in the top 16 of the Pairwise Rankings.

But the playoff champions in those conferences' leagues will take two of the 16 spots in the NCAA Tournament, meaning any team ranked No. 15 or lower in the Pairwise will miss the NCAA Tournament.

If there are upset winners in the other four conference tournaments, the line could be even higher.

3. The image takes shape

It's still over a month until the NCAA Selection Show, but the large field of competitors is already starting to clear out.

According to the probability matrix, nine teams are 99% or higher to make the NCAA tournament Boston College (100), North Dakota (100), Boston University (100), Wisconsin (100), Michigan State (100), Maine (99.9) to get. ), Denver (99.8), Minnesota (99.7) and Quinnipiac (99).

When you add in the automatic bids from Atlantic Hockey and the CCHA, there are currently only five spots up for grabs.

UMass (89% chance), Cornell (80), Western Michigan (76), Providence (77), St. Cloud State (57) and Michigan (50) are the top contenders. Colorado College (39) is lurking.

4. The state of Arizona is in a tough situation

Arizona State, which sits at No. 17 in the Pairwise Rankings, is already in a tight spot.

According to the probability matrix, the Sun Devils only have a 2% chance of making it.

Part of the reason for that: Arizona State isn't in a conference yet, so there are only six games left. Two are against Long Island (No. 52 pairwise) and two are against Alaska Anchorage (No. 46 pairwise).

If the Sun Devils were in a league, they would also have conference playoff games, giving them more opportunities to move up.

That problem will be solved next season when they join the NCHC.

Omaha's chances of making the NCAA Tournament are not good.

The Mavericks, No. 18 in the Pairwise Rankings, have just a 6% chance according to the Probability Matrix. It gives the Mavericks a 3% chance of getting an at-large bid and a 3% chance of winning the NCHC tournament.

Omaha is a team to keep an eye on for UND fans.

If Omaha sneaks into the tournament as a No. 4 seed, UND will not be placed in the Sioux Falls Regional if the Fighting Hawks remain the No. 1 seed. The NCAA committee avoids conference matchups in the first round.

Because Omaha hosts Sioux Falls, it would automatically be placed there and UND would be sent to Maryland Heights, Mo., Providence, RI, or Springfield, Mass.

No. 2 UND at Colorado College No. 15

When: Friday 8:00 PM Central, Saturday 7:00 PM Central.

Where: Ed Robson Arena, Colorado Springs, Colorado.

TV: Midco Sports (GF Ch. 27/622 HD) on Fridays only.

Radio: De Vos (96.1 FM).

Current: NCHChockey.com.