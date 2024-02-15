World Table Tennis heads to Saudi Arabia for the Grand Smash event





Saudi Arabia will host its first professional table tennis event in May after plans were announced for a top-level Grand Smash tournament in Jeddah. The event will take place from May 4 to 11 at King Abdullah Sports City. World Table Tennis (WTT), the commercial arm of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), made the announcement earlier today (Thursday). The Saudi Smash will come with a prize fund of US$2 million (US$1.6 million/US$1.9 million), the largest ever seen at an officially sanctioned table tennis event. The men's and women's singles champions will each receive $65,000. Table tennis becomes the latest sport to be brought to Saudi Arabia, which has been pursuing major events as part of Vision 2030, its ongoing social and economic transformation and efforts to diversify its economy away from dependence on the oil sector. Earlier this week it was announced that Saudi Arabia had agreed a ten-year deal to host snookers' fourth major. The event has a prize pool of more than €2 million, making it the second richest event on the World Snooker Tour schedule after the World Championship. Saudi Arabia has hosted Formula 1 races, boxing events and other sports in recent years, and the country will soon receive hosting rights for the 2034 FIFA World Cup. Last week, plans were announced for a 6 Kings Slam tennis tournament in Riyadh. Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Minister of Sports and Chairman of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, said: By introducing Saudi Smash, we are adding another international event to our growing list of major championships, which we are honored to host. are allowed to organize in Saudi Arabia. More events simply means more opportunities to inspire and engage our young people by giving them the chance to witness the best of the best live in action. I am confident that all table tennis players, officials and fans will enjoy a truly world-class experience, which will undoubtedly grow the game to new heights in the Kingdom in the years to come. Steve Dainton, CEO of WTT, added: We are thrilled to host the first ever Saudi Smash in Jeddah. Grand Smashes are WTT's most prestigious events and represent a major milestone for table tennis in Saudi Arabia. We are excited to showcase the talent and excitement of our stars, and Jeddah's dynamic energy and passion for sport make it an ideal host city. Up to four WTT Grand Smashes are held each year, with the events representing the highest level within the WTT tournament structure. Saudi Arabia joins Singapore in hosting an event in 2024. In addition to the Saudi Smash, Riyadh will host the WTT Youth Contender Riyadh from September 23 to 26. It will be the first WTT Youth Series event to be held in Saudi Arabia.

