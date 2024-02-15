Pakistan Cricket Board terminates Haris Rauf's central contract. Find out why | Cricket news





The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday terminated the central contract of pacer Haris Rauf as punishment for withdrawing from the recent Test series in Australia. The board also announced that Rauf will not be issued a 'No Objection Certificate' (NOC) to play in any foreign competition until June 30 this year. “Fast bowler Haris Rauf has been sanctioned by the Pakistan Cricket Board following an investigation into his refusal to join the Pakistan Test squad for the 2023-2024 tour of Australia. Following a thorough hearing process conducted by a PCB committee and taking into account the views of all stakeholders involved in the matter, Haris' central contract has been terminated with effect from December 1, 2023 and no NOC (No Objection Certificate) will be issued to any foreign competition will be granted until June 30, 2024,” the PCB said in a statement. PCB punishes fast bowler by terminating central contract More — ICC (@ICC) February 15, 2024 The board also said they had given the player the opportunity to be heard in person, but his response was found 'unsatisfactory'. “The PCB management offered an opportunity to hear Haris personally on January 30, 2024, in accordance with the principles of natural justice, and his response was found unsatisfactory,” the statement said. “The PCB states that playing for Pakistan is the ultimate honor and privilege for any sportsperson. Refusal to be part of the Pakistan Test squad without any medical report or justifiable reason is a material breach of the central contract,” it added. Last year, in December, Pakistan toured Australia for a three-match Test series and ended up losing all three matches. While the national side was toiling in the Tests, Rauf was part of the Melbourne Stars franchise at BBL 2023/24 after deciding not to play in the longest format series for Pakistan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/pakistan-cricket-board-terminates-haris-raufs-australia-series-9163680/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos