



EKU Women's Tennis closes home match against Dayton and Xavier

RICHMOND, Ky. The Eastern Kentucky women's tennis team (6-5, 0-0 ASUN) concludes its homestand Friday against Dayton (2-4, 0-0 A-10) and Xavier (5-2, 1-0 Big East) at 1 p.m. at 6 p.m. at the Greg Adams Tennis Center.

RICHMOND, Ky. The Eastern Kentucky women's tennis team (6-5, 0-0 ASUN) concludes its homestand Friday against Dayton (2-4, 0-0 A-10) and Xavier (5-2, 1-0 Big East) at 1 p.m. at 6 p.m. at the Greg Adams Tennis Center. The Eastern Kentucky women's tennis team (6-5, 0-0 ASUN) concludes its homestand Friday against Dayton (2-4, 0-0 A-10) and Xavier (5-2, 1-0 Big East) at 1 p.m. at 6 p.m. at the Greg Adams Tennis Center. Students can earn double points on the EKU Sports mobile app for attending Friday's games. THE COLONELS EKU enters the game with a 6-5 record, while the Colonels surpassed their 2023 win total with a 7-0 sweep of Lindsey Wilson on Feb. 11. The Maroon and White led by Emmeline Polevoi in singles, who has a 7-3 record at various spots in the lineup. Masha Fedenko And Under Elif Olzer each have six singles wins. Fedenko defeated Lindsey Wilson's Anastasiia Vorobiova (No. 15) in singles, the No. 15 singles player in the NAIA. Madison Hill earned her first singles victory of the season in three sets against Reshma Challarapu of Lindsey Wilson, ranked No. 47 singles in the NAIA. Marilou Cote and Olcer are the leading doubles pair for the Colonels, as they have a 5-1 mark among the bottom two courts. Cote leads the team with seven doubles wins this season. SCOUTING DAYTON Dayton enters the game with a 2-4 mark and a 5-0 win over Southern Indiana on Feb. 4. The Flyers are led in singles by Marra Bruce and boast a 5-1 record from the top two spots in the league. the setup. Laura Greb and Erica Wojcikiewicz are the leading doubles pair, as they are at 3-2. EKU lost in Dayton 5-2 in 2023, but the Colonels led the all-time series against the Flyers 8-2. SCOUTING XAVIER Xavier enters the game with a 5-2 record, beating Boston College 4-3 on the road on Feb. 11. The Musketeers are led in singles by Emily Flowers, with a 4-1 record from the bottom two spots in the lineup. Imani Graham and Anna Roggenburk are the leading doubles pair and boast a 4-1 mark over No. 1. Xavier has an 18-3 all-time record against EKU. follow us Stay up to date with everything EKU Tennis on Instagram (@tennis.eku),@EKUTennis), and Facebook (EKU Tennis).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ekusports.com/news/2024/2/15/womens-tennis-eku-womens-tennis-closes-out-home-stand-against-dayton-and-xavier.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos