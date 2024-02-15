NHL accused of participating in antitrust cartel over junior hockey – Sportico.com

In the latest antitrust case alleging that sports associations have illegally deprived young athletes of their market value, a group of hockey players and players' unions on Wednesday sued the NHL and four other hockey leagues for allegedly conspiring to deprive junior hockey players of the difference between compensation amounts. they were paid and the compensation they would have received in a more competitive market.

Hockey players Tanner Gould and Isaiah DiLaura – along with the World Association of Icehockey Players Unions North America Division and the World Association of Icehockey Players Unions USA Corporation – allege that the NHL, CHL, WHL, OHL and QMJHL form a cartel conspiring to fix price make what major junior players make while generating hundreds of millions of dollars a year in revenue for themselves.

The plaintiffs are seeking to have their case certified as a class action on behalf of players who play or played major junior hockey at any time between February 14, 2020 and a yet-to-be-determined future date when the case goes to trial. Whether the chairman, who has not yet been named at the time of writing, will qualify the case as a class action will be decided during the trial.

The 106-page federal complaint, filed in the Southern District of New York, accuses the defendants of anticompetitive conduct by allocating markets. The WHL (Western Hockey League), OHL (Ontario Hockey League) and QMJHL (Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League) are competitors. But as the plaintiffs tell it, they have banded together through the CHL (Canadian Hockey League) to limit the way they and their clubs compete for players and other commercial endeavors. For example, the three leagues agree that OHL clubs have the exclusive right to recruit and sign players from 20 U.S. states and Ontario. If the leagues competed for these players, each player would earn more (or so the argument goes).

Player compensation is also emphasized. According to the plaintiffs, “all major junior players” are paid less than market value through the defendants' price fixing. According to the complaint, WHL players are paid $250 per month, while OHL is $470 per month. By comparison, players in the AHL (American Hockey League) reportedly earn an average of more than $5,000 per month, and players in the ECHL (formerly the East Coast Hockey League) earn an average of more than $2,800 per month.

Another theme in the complaint is the alleged absence of involvement of players or unions in setting economic rules. The major junior leagues are being portrayed as conspiring to create “involuntary drafts,” with exclusive geographic territories, for North American players who turn 16 during their first major junior hockey season. Players drafted at age 14 or 15 essentially have no choice but to accept the arrangement, especially since players under the age of 18 are not eligible to play in the AHL or ECHL.

The concepts are also not reflected in a collective bargaining agreement with the major junior players. The plaintiffs contrast this arrangement with those for AHL and ECHL players, whose union – the Professional Hockey Players' Association – negotiates hours, wages and other working conditions. The lack of collective bargaining is legally important, as rules negotiated between leagues and unions are generally exempt from antitrust scrutiny under the nonstatutory labor exemption. Non-negotiated rules are subject to antitrust scrutiny.

Further, the complaint provides details on how the defendants earn significant income within the existing framework. It notes that NHL TV broadcasts major junior games and that major junior leagues have “received multi-million dollar annual financing payments from the NHL,” which the complaint portrays as a beneficiary of a cost-controlled development system.

Although the NCAA is not a defendant, its rules still emerge as an issue. The plaintiffs write that major junior players are “barred from ever playing in the NCAA” because they are professional athletes. The complaint adds that “as the NCAA begins compensating players as professionals” — an apparent nod to NIL and future changes with college athletes as employees — the eligibility of major junior players could change.

The defendants are accused of violating Section 1 of the Sherman Antitrust Act. Section 1 claims involve competing companies that have banded together to illegally suppress the way they compete. The hockey leagues are accused of restricting competition by agreeing to exclusive geographic markets, conducting “involuntary substitutions” and imposing a “de facto reserve system” that requires teenage hockey players to play for fixed wages and other benefits. The complaint also alleges that the players' NIL rights are being exploited through a “forced and uncompensated” transfer of those rights.

The plaintiffs are seeking monetary compensation for the alleged damages. It is worth noting that successful antitrust cases can lead to an automatic tripling of damages, meaning that a $100 million damages award becomes a $300 million damages award. The plaintiffs are also asking for preliminary injunctions, that is, injunctions that would force the hockey leagues to change economic rules.

As has been repeatedly shown in sports, antitrust disputes can last many years. Ed O'Bannon and Shawne Alston's antitrust lawsuits against the NCAA both lasted more than seven years from start to finish.

Like the hockey league defendants, the NCAA is currently facing claims that the association and its members unlawfully conspired to limit what college athletes and recruits can earn (see Johnson vs. NCAA, In Re College Athlete NIL Lawsuit, Ohio vs. NCAA, Tennessee & Virginia vs. NCAA, Carter vs. NCAAAnd Hubbard v. United States. The NCAA) while two of its members, Dartmouth and USC, face NLRB charges stating that players are employees under the National Labor Relations Act.

It is important to emphasize that a complaint contains only one version of events and legal disputes. The plaintiffs' legal team, which includes attorneys Jeffrey Shinder and Ethan Litwin of Constantine Cannon LLP, are advocates, not neutral narrators.

The hockey league defendants will answer the complaint, deny the allegations and request dismissal. The leagues will insist that their system is legally efficient, and if there is no coordination, it is possible that some leagues may struggle and the number of hockey player positions could be reduced. Although the NCAA has lost high-profile antitrust cases, most are antitrust defendants usually win.

World Association of Icehockey Players Unions North American Division, et al. v. National Hockey League, et al. could also ultimately lead to a settlement in which the defendants agree to pay the players more and increase the ways in which the leagues compete.