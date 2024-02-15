Sports
ACC Baseball begins the 2024 season on Friday
CHARLOTTE, NC (theACC.org) The calendar has officially turned and a new college baseball season is just around the corner. All fourteen programs of the Atlantic Coast Conference will begin their respective 2024 campaigns on Friday, February 16.
Across the conference, six teams will start the season ranked in the D1Baseball poll. Wake Forest leads the conference and the country as the preseason No. 1 seed, while Clemson comes in at No. 10. A group of ACC squads are following the Tigers closely as Duke sits at No. 12, while NC State is No. 13, Virginia is No. 14 and North Carolina is No. 15.
Eight teams Clemson, Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, NC State, Miami, Virginia and Wake Forest kick off at home and all eight teams play on ACCNX. Four more Boston College, Duke, Louisville and Pitt will start the season at a neutral site. Notre Dame and Virginia Tech both start the season away from home.
Boston College will be the only team playing on national television when the Eagles open the season in Scottsdale, Ariz., against Ohio State on MLB Network. Opening weekend marks the start of a new era at Boston College as Todd Interdonato takes over as the Eagles' new head coach. Interdonato is one of two new head coaches in the ACC, joining JD Arteaga, who takes over the Miami program after spending the past 21 seasons as the Hurricanes' pitching coach.
Noting ACC Baseball February 16
Led by College World Series participants Wake Forest and Virginia, eight ACC teams were selected to participate in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, the second-most among all conferences. The ACC has placed at least six teams in the NCAA Tournament for 19 straight years. This marked the seventh year since 2010 that at least eight ACC teams have secured a spot in the field.
The ACC leads all conferences with 15 D1Baseball Preseason All-Americans. Wake Forest leads the way with five selections, while Duke ranks second nationally with Tennessee and TCU with three nods each. Nick Kurtz (WF), Cam Cannarella (CU), Josh Hartle (WF) and Fran Oschell (DU) highlight the conference as first-team selections.
According to D1Baseball, six teams from the ACC will begin the 2024 campaign as a ranked squad. Wake Forest begins the season as the No. 1 team in the country, while Clemson enters the top 10 at No. 10. Slots 12-15 are all ACC members with Duke at No. 12. NC State is ranked No. 13, Virginia finished at number 14, and North Carolina came in at number 15. Six members in the top 15 of the poll tie the ACC for the most of any conference.
Boston College will be the first ACC team to challenge a ranked opponent when they take on No. 24 Kansas State on Saturday afternoon in Mesa, Arizona, with the game airing on MLB Network. On Sunday, No. 12 Duke also meets No. 18 Coastal Carolina in Conway, South Carolina, for the first top 25 showdown of the season.
With two wins at the 2023 ACC Baseball Championship, Georgia Tech's Danny Hall became the NCAA Division's winningest active head coach with 1,348 career wins. Hall, whose career spans all or part of the past six decades, has amassed 1,140 wins in his 29 years with the Yellow Jackets.
JD Arteaga takes over at Miami after spending the past 21 seasons as the Hurricanes' pitching coach. During Arteaga's time as pitching coach in Miami, the Hurricanes consistently produced All-Americans and MLB Draft selections. Few people know the Miami program better than Arteaga, who also played for the Canes and has his number 33 retired by the program.
Todd Interdonato will lead Boston College and is a newcomer to the league after leading Wofford for the past 16 years. While coaching the Terriers, Interdonato led Wofford to the first top-25 ranking in program history, holding the mark for three weeks. The Terriers won 455 games under Interdonatos tutelage, including eight 30-win seasons in the last nine years and back-to-back 40-win seasons in 2022 and 2023. Interdonatos programs have a tendency to steal bases, with the Terriers bagging 2.59 wipe per match. in 2023, ranking fourth nationally.
Upcoming ACC schedule
Friday February 16
No. 12 Duke vs. Indiana (Conway, S.C.), 11 a.m., ESPN+
Louisville vs. Indiana State (Tampa, Florida), 12 p.m
Pitt vs. Maine (Port Charlotte, Fla.), 1 p.m
Boston College vs. Ohio State (Scottsdale, Ariz.), 3 p.m., MLB Network
VCU at No. 13 NC State, 3 p.m., ACCNX
Hofstra at No. 14 Virginia, 3 p.m., ACCNX
Wagner at No. 15 North Carolina, 4 p.m., ACCNX
Radford at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m., ACCNX
Virginia Tech at Charlotte, 4 p.m., ESPN+
Xavier at No. 10 Clemson, 4 p.m., ACCNX
Fordham at No. 1 Wake Forest, 5 p.m., ACCNX
Butler at Florida State, 5 p.m., ACCNX
NJIT in Miami, 7 p.m., ACCNX
Notre Dame at Rice, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+
Saturday February 17
No. 12 Duke vs. George Mason (Conway, S.C.), 11 a.m., ESPN+
Illinois at No. 1 Wake Forest, noon, ACCNX
Wagner at No. 15 North Carolina, 12 p.m., ACCNX
Pitt vs. Maine (Port Charlotte, Fla.), 1 p.m
Xavier at No. 10 Clemson, 2 p.m., ACCNX
VCU at No. 13 NC State, 2 p.m., ACCNX
Butler at Florida State, 2 p.m., ACCNX
Radford at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m., ACCNX
NJIT in Miami, 2 p.m., ACCNX
Virginia Tech at Charlotte, 2 p.m., ACCNX
Boston College vs. No. 24 Kansas State (Mesa, Ariz.), 2 p.m., MLB.com
Hofstra in Virginia, 3 p.m., ACCNX
Notre Dame at Rice, 3 p.m., ESPN+
Louisville at South Florida, 4 p.m.,
NJIT in Miami, 7 p.m., ACCNX
Sunday February 18
Louisville vs. UConn (Tampa, Fla.), 9:30 am
NJIT in Miami, 11am, ACCNX
Pitt vs. Maine (Port Charlotte, Fla.), 12 p.m
Xavier at No. 10 Clemson, 1 p.m., ACCNX
VCU at No. 13 NC State, 1 p.m., ACCNX
Wagner at No. 15 North Carolina, 1 p.m., ACCNX
Butler at Florida State, 1 p.m., ACCNX
Hofstra in Virginia, 1 p.m., ACCNX
Radford at Georgia Tech, 1 p.m., ACCNX
Virginia Tech at Charlotte, 1 p.m., ESPN+
Akron at No. 1 Wake Forest, 2 p.m., ACCNX
Notre Dame at Rice, 2 p.m., ESPN+
No. No. 12 Duke at No. 18 Coastal Carolina, 3 p.m., ESPN+
Boston College vs. California (Scottsdale, Ariz.), 5 p.m., MLB.com
Tuesday February 20
Old Dominion in Virginia, 3 p.m., ACCNX
No. 1 Wake Forest at UNC Greensboro, 4 p.m., ESPN+
Presbyterian at Number 10 Clemson, 4 p.m., ACCNX
Elon at No. 15 North Carolina, 4 p.m., ACCNX
Florida State at Jacksonville, 6 p.m., ESPN+
Georgia Tech at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m., ESPN+
Wednesday February 21
Virginia Tech at James Madison, 3 p.m., ESPN+
Xavier at Louisville, 3 p.m., ACCNX
Liberty at Duke 12, 4 p.m., ACCNX
UCF at Miami, 5 p.m., ACCNX
