PCB parted ways with Pakistan cricket director Mohammad Hafeez after an unsuccessful spell





The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to part ways with Mohammad Hafeez, who was the director of cricket for the national team. PCB's latest decision comes after a period marked by less than favorable results, including a string of Test match losses in Australia and an ongoing T20I series in New Zealand. Hafeez's contract situation was further complicated by the Sports Ministry's suggestion not to proceed with a long-term deal, which led to his short-term contract expiring after the T20 series in New Zealand. Reports indicated that there were concerns about the performance of the team under his leadership, as well as the coaching staff, including new appointments such as Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal and foreign coaches Simon Helmot and Adam Hollioake. “The Pakistan Cricket Board extends its sincere gratitude to Mohammad Hafeez, Director of the Pakistan Men's Cricket Team, for his invaluable contributions. Hafeez's passion for the game has inspired players and his mentorship during the tour of Australia and New Zealand has been immensely important. PCB wishes Hafeez much success and success in his future endeavours,” PCB tweeted. The Pakistan Cricket Board extends its sincere gratitude to Mohammad Hafeez, Director of the Pakistan Men's Cricket Team, for his valuable contributions. Hafeez's passion for the game has inspired players and his mentorship during the tour of Australia and New Zealand was… pic.twitter.com/AM4IKbm0vB

Pakistani cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 15, 2024 The PCB expressed its gratitude to Hafeez for his contributions, but it became clear that his position was not secure, especially as players reportedly prioritized international competitions over domestic contracts and did not fully adhere to his guidelines. This instability was further exacerbated by the fact that players were aware of the impending changes in the PCB leadership, with Zaka Ashraf's term ending on February 4, 2024 and Mohsin Naqvi taking over as the new chairman in February 2024. Hafeez, the former Pakistan captain, took over as Director of Cricket in November last year following Pakistan's horror show at the 2023 World Cup. With an illustrious career spanning 55 Tests, 218 ODIs and 119 T20Is, he has scored 12,780 runs and 253 runs achieved. wickets for Pakistan. However, his tenure was not without challenges. Reports emerged indicating a strained relationship between Hafeez and some senior players during the New Zealand tour. Criticism focused on his management style, particularly his penchant for lengthy meetings and a perceived rigid approach. Moreover, tensions escalated when Hafeez showed reluctance in awarding NOCs to players like Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan and Azam Khan for the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), putting their contracts in jeopardy. This was in stark contrast to the rapid issuance of NOCs for their participation in the ILT20. These incidents have underlined the complexity of Hafeez's dual role as a former player and cricket administrator, highlighting the delicate balance required to navigate the complex issues of team management and player relations. Published by: Saurabh Kumar Published on: February 15, 2024 Switch

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/sports/cricket/story/pcb-part-ways-with-pakistan-director-of-cricket-mohammad-hafeez-2502570-2024-02-15 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

