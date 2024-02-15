EA Sports teases video game 'College Football 25' with new trailer, promising highly anticipated launch this summer

EA Sports has finally teased its highly anticipated new college football video game – “EA Sports College Football 25” – with the promise that the game will launch this summer with a full reveal in May. It will be the company's first college football video game in eleven years, and the trailer serves to ramp up anticipation for the game's rebirth.

Relaunching the title has seen EA overcome numerous hurdles, leading some fans to fear that the expected release date could be delayed. That's what EA was navigating a group licensing process allowing real players to be represented in the game. Thursday's trailer addressed the skeptics.

“Yes, we've seen the messages, the predictions and the doubts,” said the trailer's narrator. 'We get it. It's been a minute.'

EA Sports first announced the game would return two years ago, as updated NCAA guidelines cleared the way for players to be compensated for the use of their likenesses in the game. The new game is called expected to appear many of the elements that previously made the series a hit among college football fans, including Dynasty and Road to Glory game modes.

Below are some early high-resolution images of the game, courtesy of EA Sports:

The series was originally paused following the release of “NCAA Football 14” in 2013, amid a lawsuit filed against the NCAA and the Collegiate Licensing Company by former UCLA basketball player Ed O'Bannon. EA Sports had to pay class action compensation to previous athletes who were not compensated for participating in the game.