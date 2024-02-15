Sports
Fantasy Hockey Trade Analyzer: Now's the time to take action for some struggling stars
Specially for Yahoo Sports
Trades involving high profile wrestling stars can be difficult, but their frustrated fantasy managers can be used to your advantage. This week's edition looks at three trading opportunities that fit that description. In addition, we have a number of slumping players that need to be moved, as well as a sell high option.
TRADE FOR
Evan Bouchard, D, Oilers (99% selected)
Bouchard has lived up to expectations after being labeled a breakout candidate for the 2023-2024 season. He scored 12 goals and 47 points in 49 appearances while adding 132 shots on net and 68 blocked shots. The 24-year-old defenseman is also averaging 22:43 of ice time in his career. Bouchard ranks fourth among all NHL blueliners with 21 power play points, consisting of five goals and 16 assists. He has benefited from the increased role assigned to him in this campaign.
However, he has cooled off offensively as of late, which could open a small window for fantasy managers to try to trade for him.
Bouchard will come into action on Thursday evening with just three goals and five assists to his name in the last twelve games. Bouchard's shot production may trouble some fantasy managers, but he had five on goal in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Red Wings. He hasn't had many offensive setbacks this season, so there are plenty of reasons to believe he can get back on track soon. Fortunately, Bouchard's spot on the man advantage in Edmonton is also safe as the team doesn't have a defender to challenge him.
Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Bouchard for Anze Kopitar
Kyle Connor, LW, Jets (95% selected)
Connor has struggled to get on the scoresheet since returning to the line-up after a knee injury. After missing 16 games, he scored just two goals on 31 shots in eight games. Like Bouchard, Connor could be a bit undervalued right now, making him an explored trade target.
During his recent cold snap, Connor struggled with a disappointing 6.5% shooting percentage. However, this can be easily corrected and he should be able to get back on track. In his previous 26 appearances he maintained a success rate of 16.7% on his 102 shots on target. Connor still skates on the top line and first power play combination while averaging heavy minutes.
Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Connor and Timo Meier for Evgeni Malkin and Evander Kane
Andrei Svechnikov, LW/RW, Hurricanes (88% on list)
Svechnikov, who just returned from a six-game absence Saturday against New Jersey, has seen little action this season due to injuries. However, he has made a significant impact when he has been in the lineup. The 23-year-old winger scored 11 goals, 30 points and 73 shots on net over 30 appearances in Tuesday night's action. He makes for an intriguing, high-risk, high-reward pickup due to his injury history.
Svechnikov has been productive alongside Sebastian Aho this season. They have clicked during even strength situations and also on the first power play unit. Svechnikov is also a great source of goals, with 9.44 per 60 minutes. If he's available, he's worth pursuing.
Example of a completed deal from Yahoo Trade Market: Svechnikov, Tyler Seguin, Seth Jones for Chris Kreider and Zach Werenski
TRADE AWAY
Aaron Ekblad, D, Panthers (69% selected)
Ekblad didn't make his 2023-24 debut until November 17 after offseason shoulder surgery. Despite scoring a few goals, he couldn't really build an attacking rhythm. Ekblad has scored just two goals and eleven assists in 35 games this season. He has been held off the scoresheet in 12 of his last 13 games. It's probably worth seeing what you can get for him in a trade, as there may be better options on the waiver wire.
Ekblad's career-low shooting percentage of 2.7 will likely improve. He has been a double-figure scorer in eight of the past nine seasons. The 28-year-old defender is currently on track to record four personal worst goals. Ekblad's shots per game (2.14) is also his lowest total since his 2014-15 rookie campaign (2.10).
Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Ekblad and Travis Konecny for Evander Kane and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Brayden Schenn, C/LW, Blues (47% on list)
Schenn has been a roller coaster offensively this season, with extreme lows and exciting highs. He entered Tuesday night with five goals and 13 points in 13 games, giving fantasy managers a great opportunity to sell high on him.
Schenn had one assist in nine games to start the 2023-24 season. He also went eight games without a point during a ten-game stretch from November 16 through December. 4 and picked up no points during a 12-game stretch from December 9 through January. 6. Maybe Schenn has finally found himself in the right direction, but if you look for someone with a higher ceiling or a better track record of consistency, you'll be in a much better situation.
Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Schenn for Joe Pavelski
Lawson Crouse, LW/RW, Coyotes (44% selected)
Crouse scored 13 goals and 19 points in 22 games from October 24 through December. 12. Predictably, he has slowed offensively, with just six goals and 10 points in his past 23 appearances. Maintaining a 21.3 shooting percentage wouldn't be possible for a player who had an 11.6% success rate in 423 games before the 2023-2024 season.
[Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for the 2024 MLB season]
Crouse has scored just two goals and seventeen shots in his past ten appearances. As a result, many fantasy poolies have removed him from their teams, but it may be worth trading him first. He could be marketable in a deal because of a personal best 2.20 shots per game and his high goal total (107) this season. The Coyotes are currently going through a hectic phase of their schedule, which could increase Crouse's value.
Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Crouse for Seth Jarvis
