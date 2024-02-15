Time for table tennis at the Kent Street Activity Centre





The table tennis activities group at Kent Street Activity Center is always looking for new players to join them. With so many different times to play, including weekends, evenings and weekdays, there's no excuse for not being able to find something that suits your schedule. Not a member of the Kent Street Activity Center? Come and try out table tennis or another activity group three times before you become a paying member. Call 604-2231 for more information or come to the center anytime to see what activities you can participate in. Register now for a free personal safety workshop on Friday, March 12 from 11am to 12pm at the Kent Street Activity Centre. This interactive seminar will give you information on how to protect yourself. Co-sponsored by White Rock Community Policing, the RCMP and the Semiahmoo Community Safety Society. Pre-registration is required by calling 604-541-2199 or online at whiterockcity.ca/register Practice different art therapy methods from cultures around the world in a Mix-Media Art Therapy Around the World program beginning Saturday, March 2 at the Kent Street Activity Center. Learn how finding and releasing your inner artist can heal your life. To register, call 604-541-2199 or online at whiterockcity.ca/register The Kent Street Activity Center computer club invites new members to come along on Wednesdays from 12.30pm to 2.30pm. Each week there are different speakers to help members increase their knowledge of computers, promote the exchange of ideas and provide learning experiences. Remember, you can try any of the Kent Street Activity groups three times before purchasing a membership. Annual membership costs just $42. Call 604-541-2231 for more information. What are you doing to reduce your risk and improve your driving? Register for the March 15 Senior Driving Workshop to assess your driving skills and habits and update your knowledge of vehicle safety features and road rules. Co-sponsored by White Rock Community Policing, the RCMP and the Semiahmoo Community Safety Society. To register, call 604-541-2199 or online at whiterockcity.ca/register The Kent Street Activity Center hosts social dancing in the auditorium every Wednesday evening. Doors open at 6:30 PM with dancing from 7:00 PM to 9:30 PM. Open to all ages 50+, singles and couples. The cost is just $7 for Kent Street Activity Center members or $9 for non-members. On February 21 the band is Brian Zalo and on February 28 you can enjoy the music of the Silver Stars. Call 604-541-2199 for more information. The Kent Street Activity Center, located at 1475 Kent Street, is open to persons age 55 or older. New members are welcome. For more information about activities, programs and volunteer opportunities, call the Center at 604-541-2231.

