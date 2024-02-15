Men's Basketball Abmas Named to Jersey Mikes Naismith Trophy Midseason Team





ATLANTA University of Texas men's basketball graduate guard Max Abmas is one of 30 players selected to the 2024 Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy Men's College Player of the Year Midseason Team, the Atlanta Tipoff Club/Naismith Awards announced Thursday. The Naismith Trophy is awarded annually to the nation's top men's and women's basketball players. Abmas was previously named as one of 10 midseason watch list candidates for the Bob Cousy Award (nation's best point guard) and as one of 25 midseason watch list candidates for the John R. Wooden Award (National Player of the Year). He earned three Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honors during the 2023-24 season. In his first 24 games in Texas this year, Abmas leads the team in scoring (17.7 ppg) and minutes (35.0 mpg) and ranks second in assists (4.4 apg). He has hit 44.4 percent (142-320) from the floor, including 38.9 percent (72-185) from three-point range, and 90.8 percent (69-76) from the free throw line. Abmas also has an assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.88-to-1 (105-56) this season. In eleven Big 12 Conference games, he averaged 18.4 ppg (second in the league) while converting 43.2 percent (64-148) from the floor, including a 39.6 percent mark (36- 91) from the three-point range, in 36.5 mpg. Abmas has played and started 147 career games during his five years at Oral Roberts and Texas. He owns five-year collegiate totals of 2,987 points, 501 assists, 482 rebounds and 160 steals. Abmas has reached double figures 136 times in his career, scoring 136 times (all 24 games this year), topping the 20-point mark 75 times, surpassing the 30-point mark 19 times and surpassing the 40-point mark twice in his career . He has achieved double figures in points in 46 consecutive games. Abmas is just 13 points shy of becoming the 12th player in NCAA Division I men's history to reach the 3,000-point milestone. He also ranks No. 5 on the men's NCAA Division I career list for most three-point field goals made (492). Texas (16-8, 5-6 Big 12) returns to action when it takes on No. 3/3 Houston on Saturday, Feb. 17. Tipoff is set for Noon Central at the Fertitta Center in Houston, and the game will take place nationally televised by CBS. 2023-2024 Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy Men's Mid-season Player of the Year Player School Max Abmas TEXAS Armando Bacot North Carolina by John Broome Chestnut brown Boo Buie Northwest Devin Carter Providence L.J. Cryer Houston Johnell Davis Florida Atlantic Ocean RJ Davis North Carolina Hunter Dickinson Kansas Zach Edey Purdue Kyle Filipowski Duke P.J. Hall Clemson Da Ron Holmes II Dayton David Jones Memphis Dalton Knecht Tennessee Tyler Kolek Marquette Jaedon LeDee San Diego State Tamin Lipsey The state of Iowa Caleb Love Arizona Kevin McCullar Jr. Kansas Tristen Newton UConn Antonio Reeves Kentucky Baylor Scheierman Creighton Mark Sears Alabama Jamal Shead Houston KJ Simpson Colorado Braden Smith Purdue Isaiah Stevens Colorado state Wade Taylor IV Texas A&M Tyson Walker State of Michigan

