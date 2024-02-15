Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz's tennis match comes to Netflix (exclusive)

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz are preparing for the confrontation in The Netflix Slam, their first match since 2022.

The Nadal-Alcaraz match can be seen on Netflix on Sunday, March 3 in English and Spanish.

Their practice match, which was first announced in Decemberwill be held at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, starting at 12:30 PM PT / 3:30 PM ET.

In an exclusive TODAY teaser for the live sporting event, Nadal, 22-time Grand Slam men's singles title champion, says I have to play at my 100%.

Alcaraz, who has already won two Grand Slams at the age of twenty, is labeled in the clip as the child prodigy and a young Rafa.

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz will face off in 'The Netflix Slam' on March 3. Netflix

The teaser also includes moments from Nadal and Alcaraz's previous matches. Nadal currently leads their head-to-head matches 2-1.

Other players participating in the special one-night event will be announced at a later date, Netflix said.

Tennis legends Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick, Jim Courier, Mary Joe Fernndez and Patrick McEnroe will provide commentary both on and off the court during The Netflix Slam. Retired tennis star and current analyst Prakash Amritraj will also serve as a commentator alongside sports journalist Kay Adams.

Those streaming the event in Spanish will hear commentary from tennis greats Feliciano Lpez and David Ferrer, as well as actor and television host Santi Milln.

This is the streaming platforms' second live sporting event after hosting the Netflix Cup, a live golf exhibition competition, in November.

Nadal and Alcaraz, both from Spain, have faced each other three times before in singles. In their first meeting at the Madrid Open in May 2021, Nadal won easily in straight sets. They met again at the Indian Wells Masters in March 2022 and Nadal claimed another victory, this time in three sets.

Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal take photos before their quarterfinal match at the Madrid Open on May 6, 2022. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Their last match was at the Madrid Open in May 2022. Alcaraz survived the legend and won in three sets.

Tennis fans will be excited to see Nadal compete after he withdrew from the Australian Open last month due to a hip injury. Nadal has struggled with hip problems and undergone surgery in the past year. ESPN reported.

He confirmed in a tweet before the Australian Open that he suffered another injury during the quarter-final of the Brisbane International.

Hello everyone, during my last match in Brisbane I had a small problem with a muscle which, as you know, worried me, he wrote on January 7.

Nadal continued: Once I arrived in Melbourne I had the chance to do an MRI and I have a micro tear in a muscle, not in the same part where I had the injury, and that is good news. Right now I'm not ready to compete at the maximum level in 5 set matches.

He said in one follow-up tweet that he was working on being at his best level in three months and that he was looking forward to playing in front of his fans again.

On February 14, he shared another update with fans Instagram. He said he was still not ready to compete and had to sit out the current ATP Qatar Open.

“I will focus on continuing to work to be ready for the Las Vegas exhibition and the great Indian Wells tournament,” he said in the caption.

Alcaraz competed in the Australian Open and dominated until reaching the quarterfinals. He lost to Alexander Zverev in four sets.