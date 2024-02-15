Grand Rapids Griffins | Dog Game, Night of Hockey without Barriers





Wednesday, February 21, 2024 vs. Texas Stars

Winning Wednesday presented by Michigan First Credit Union Time: 7:00 PM at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6:00 PM for general public, 5:45 PM for season ticket members). Winning Wednesdays: Whenever the Griffins win at home on Wednesday, presented by Michigan First Credit Union, every fan in attendance will receive a free ticket to the following Wednesday's game. All fans who attended the Griffins' win against the Rockford IceHogs on January 24 can redeem their ticket stub for a free ticket to this game. To redeem a Winning Wednesday ticket, go to the box office after the Winning Wednesday match, to The Zone during normal business hours, or to the Van Andel Arena box office prior to the following Wednesday match from 5:30 PM. Fans who redeem their Winning Wednesday match ticket at The Zone on a non-match day will receive a 20% discount on the purchase of one item (excluding jerseys). One discount per person present. Library evenings: For all games on Wednesday and Sunday, fans can present their Grand Rapids Public Library card or Kent District Library card at the Van Andel Arena box office the night of the game or at The Zone anytime during regular hours of the shops to buy an Upper Level. Faceoff ticket for $17 (regularly $23), an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $20 (regularly $26), or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $24 (regularly $29). Maximum four tickets per ticket per person, subject to availability. Pepsi Reading Objectives: Children with Griffs Reading Goals bookmarks who have completed the required three hours of reading can exchange their bookmark for two free Upper Level tickets to this game. Saturday February 24, 2024 vs. Texas Stars

Hockey Without Barriers Game presented by University of Michigan Health-West Time: 7:00 PM at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6:00 PM for general public, 5:45 PM for season ticket members). Hockey without barriers and sensory-friendly: The Griffins will help host their third annual Hockey Without Barriers/Sensory Friendly Night I understand, a nonprofit organization that provides compassionate comfort to those affected by suicide or mental illness and pain. The Griffins will wear a sticker on their helmets to show support for those struggling with mental health. The game offers reduced stimulation for those sensitive to loud noises and flashing lights. Click here to see all the sensory-friendly features available during the game. Hockey without barriers and sensory-friendly jersey: The Griffins will be wearing special jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game via the DASH app, with all proceeds going to benefit, I understand. Friends and Family 4-packs: These packages are available for all Saturday games during the 2023-2024 season and include four or more game tickets and $20 or more in concession fees. Visit griffinshockey.com/tickets or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2. Sunday, February 25, 2024 vs. Milwaukee Admirals

Jake Engel Memorial Dog Game presented by Nestle Purina Time: 5:00 PM at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 4:00 PM for general public, 3:45 PM for season ticket members). Jake Engel Memorial Dog Game presented by Nestle Purina: Bring your dog to Van Andel Arena for a night of fun with the Griffins. Those bringing dogs must purchase tickets within the designated dog sections (110, 112, 114, 116, 118 and 120). Dog tickets are $5, with all proceeds benefiting the BISSELL Pet Foundation, an organization that serves animal welfare organizations through pet adoption, spay/neuter, microchipping, and disaster and crisis response. Upon entering through the main lobby, dog owners must sign and submit a waiver. Only one dog per fan is allowed. Outdoor shelter stations will be located in the southeast and southwest corners of the arena. Click here to purchase your tickets and learn more about the game. Library evenings: For all games on Wednesday and Sunday, fans can present their Grand Rapids Public Library card or Kent District Library card at the Van Andel Arena box office the night of the game or at The Zone anytime during regular hours of the shops to buy an Upper Level. Faceoff ticket for $17 (regularly $23), an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $20 (regularly $26), or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $24 (regularly $29). Maximum four tickets per ticket per person, subject to availability. Pepsi Reading Objectives: Children with Griffs Reading Goals bookmarks who have completed the required three hours of reading can exchange their bookmark for two free Upper Level tickets to this game. Sunday is a nice day: Enjoy $1 small Pepsi drinks and $1 small ice cream cups at all games on Sunday from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://griffinshockey.com/news/dog-game-hockey-without-barriers-night-upcoming-for-griffins The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos