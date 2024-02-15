New York Cricket Club to Visit, Playing in Baton Rouge | Entertainment/life





The Columbia Cricket Club, the self-proclaimed “largest cricket club in New York,” visits Baton Rouge this weekend. The club is scheduled to play a series consisting of three matches against local teams on February 17, February 18 and February 19. All matches start around 9:30 am and are limited to 35 overs (i.e. a shorter version of the game). The first game will be held Saturday at 9:30 a.m. against a local combination team at 16072 Airline Hwy.

The second game will take place on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. at Woodlawn Acres Park (16600 Woodlawn Acres Ave.) against the Baton Rouge Tigers.

The third match, starting at 9:30 a.m. Monday, will feature players drawn primarily from Baton Rouge Cricket Club and will also be held at Woodlawn Acres Park.

The Columbia Cricket Club has visited the area before, with the most recent trip taking place two years ago. The players compete in four different summer competitions, while the club calendar contains around 80 to 100 matches each year. Cricket is the second largest sport in the world, with a viewing audience of approximately 2.5 billion people. Last year, the final of the Cricket World Cup was held between India and Australia. By some estimates, around 300 million people watched in India alone. In Louisiana, teams from all over the area play under the umbrella of the Louisiana Cricket Association. The largest local team is the Baton Rouge Cricket Club, co-founded in 2009 by Prasheel Reddy and Nawaz Ahmed.

