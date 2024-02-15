LSU Women's Tennis hosts South Florida on Friday; Hits Road for Sunday game at SMU – LSU





BATON ROUGE, La. The LSU women's tennis team (5-1) returns to action after a weeklong hiatus with a home-and-away weekend beginning Friday afternoon. The Tigers host South Florida (4-3) at the LSU Tennis Complex on Friday at 3:00 PM CT before heading to Dallas, Texas to take on SMU (2-4) on Sunday morning at 11:00 AM CT at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Center. Attendance at all LSU games at the LSU Tennis Complex is free. Participants must adhere to the university's clear bag policy. South Florida (February 16) Live stats | Live video @SMU (February 18)

Live stats | Live video Notes on South Florida

Friday's match is the 10e The time LSU and South Florida met in dual meets, with the Tigers holding a 6-3 lead in series history. The teams last met in 2019 in Tampa, Florida, where LSU earned a 6-1 win in both teams' season openers. The Bulls have a 4-3 record entering Friday's matchup, picking up wins against Florida Gulf Coast, UNF, Stetson and North Texas while dropping games to No. 4 Georgia, Arizona and FAU. Singles has been a strong point for the Bulls this season. They are led by Gargi Pawar, who has posted a 5-1 record in dual matches on the Nos. 5 and 6 courts. Three players, Marta Falceto Font, Grace Schumacher and Melisa Senli have four wins each, with Senli having a perfect 4-0 record on the Nos. 2 and 3 courts. Notes on SMU

LSU has a 19-4 series lead against SMU, including the past four straight meetings. The teams last met in 2021 in Dallas, where the visiting Tigers secured a 4-1 win. The Mustangs have a 2-4 record entering the weekend, but have a strong schedule to match. The two wins came against No. 17 Vanderbilt in a 4-3 game and a 4-0 win at UTA and included losses to No. 15 Duke, No. 9 NC State, Florida State and Baylor. Last timeout

The Tigers last saw action early last week when the Tigers defeated Rice 4-1 on Sunday, February 4, before beating Tulane 6-1 the next day. In the match against Rice, LSU took the doubles point and earned straight singles wins over Maya Tahan, Kenna Erickson and Aran Teixid Garcia to give the Tigers a 4-1 win on the day. The LSU Tennis Complex was in action the next night as Tulane came from New Orleans. LSU took the doubles point and earned singles wins over Tahan, Erickson, Teixid Garcia, Anita Sahdiieva and Florentine Dekkers for an emphatic 6-1 win over the visiting Green Waves. Tiger facts

Doubles has been a strong point for the Tigers this season as they have taken five of six doubles points so far this season. The team's cumulative record on all three courts comes to a 12-4 record, with Aran Teixid Garcia and Florentine Dekkers leading the Tigers with a 5-1 record in second place. Teixid Garcia, in addition to her doubles success, has had a great start in singles, posting a 5-0 record while playing primarily at No. 3. Garcia has won all five singles matches in straight sets and has scored a point in every LSU victory so far this season. Anita Sahdiieva has a 4-0 record and has played primarily in the No. 4 court for the Tigers. The junior from Ukraine is off to a flying start in her LSU career, posting strong wins in singles while also boasting a 4-1 doubles record at No. 1 doubles alongside Kinaa Graham. Freshman Kenna Erickson has had a strong start to her collegiate career after joining the team in January. She has three wins in singles on court No. 6 and has built a strong partnership with graduate student Maya Tahan in doubles, combining for three wins on court No. 3. follow us

For more information about the LSU women's tennis program, follow the Tigers on Twitter @lsuwten, on Instagram @LSUWTen and onwww.Facebook.com/lsuwten.

