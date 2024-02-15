Korea hosts the first World Table Tennis Championships





The Korean women's table tennis team, led by 'Ppiyagi' Shin Yu-bin (20) and 'Passion Leader' Jeon Ji-hee (32), is on the verge of regaining the world's top position after 33 years, using of the advantage of playing on their home table. The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) 2024 World Table Tennis Championships will take place at BEXCO in Busan for 10 days from Friday. This is the first time that the World Table Tennis Championships, which started in 1926, will be held in South Korea. The 2020 edition was also scheduled to take place in Busan but was canceled due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Subsequently, efforts to secure hosting rights for this year's event, which coincided with the 100th anniversary of Korean table tennis, proved successful. The World Table Tennis Championships have been held biannually since 1999, with individual events in odd years and team events in even years. The team event has attracted around 340 players from 47 countries around the world to compete fiercely. In both the men's and women's divisions, players from each country compete in singles matches, with the team securing victory in three matches and winning the match first. After competing in eight groups divided into five teams each during the group stage, the tournament moves on to the knockout stage to determine the champion. Teams that reach the quarterfinals of this tournament will also earn spots for the Olympic team event in Paris. The Korean women's table tennis team has won the world championship twice. They claimed the top spot in the world for the first time in the sport's history for South Korea at the 1973 Sarajevo Championships, and they won the gold medal in 1991 as a unified team representing both South and North Korea at the Chiba Championships. However, of the 14 World Championships held afterward, China dominated the competition, winning 13 times. Singapore's victory at the 2010 Moscow Championships is the only exception. “I will face (Chinese players) without fear as an ace of our team with a sense of responsibility,” Shin Yu-bin, ranked 8th in women's singles. The Korean men's table tennis team, which recently won three consecutive bronze medals in major tournaments, is also determined to excel. The Korean men's team has not yet claimed the world title. “This tournament is perhaps the most important moment in the table tennis careers of all our players,” said Jang Woo-jin, ranked 14th in the world, expressing his determination. The significant pressure will be a driving force for us to work even harder. .” China continues to challenge for gold medals in the men's division, aiming for its 11th straight title since the 2011 Osaka Championships. Hong-Gu Kang [email protected]

