No. 3/3 Softball preview: Shriners Childrens Clearwater Invitational





AUSTIN, TX Less than a week after showcasing its high-scoring prowess on the West Coast, the University of Texas softball program will bring the nation's top offense to the East Coast this weekend for the 2024 Shriners Children's Clearwater Invitational in Clearwater, FL. Like a week ago in Westwood, No. 3/3 Texas will play nationally ranked opponents in multiple games in front of a national audience, including a re-match against No. 2/2 Tennessee after the two programs tangled. in the NCAA Knoxville Super Regionals in 2023. The Longhorns will also face No. 18/18 Kentucky and No. 22/RV Northwestern, both of which played UT in Clearwater a season ago. The weekend will also feature the first of two regular-season games against No. 9/9 Stanford, which made its appearance in the 2023 Women's College World Series, as well as Texas' first game against North Carolina since Feb. 13, 2016. GAME SCHEDULE(all games are available to watch and/or listen) Friday February 16 vs. No. 2/2 Tennessee (5:00 PM CT / 6:00 PM ET) LHN vs. No. 9/9 Stanford (8:00 PM CT / 9:00 PM ET) ESPN2

Saturday February 17 vs. North Carolina (1:00 PM CT / 2:00 PM ET) ESPN+ vs. No. 18/18 Kentucky (6:00 PM CT / 7:00 PM ET) LHN

Sunday February 18 vs. No. 22/RV Northwestern (8:30 a.m. CT / 9:30 a.m. ET) ESPN2

LEADS OUT The Texas attack happened last weekend a school record for most points scored through the first five games of a new season with 64 .

. On Tuesday, February 13, sophomore catcher from Texas Reese Atwood became the first softball student-athlete to be selected as a Big 12 Conference Player or Pitcher of the Week And NFCA National Player of the Week ever since Miranda Elis was chosen as Big 12 Pitcher of the Week And NFCA National Player of the Week on February 11, 2020 . Atwood was the first Longhorn softball student-athlete to earn one of the league's highest weekly softball honors and the coaches association's highest weekly honor as a non-pitcher since outfielder Lindsey Stephens was named the Big 12 Player of the Week And NFCA National Player of the Week on May 10, 2016.

became the first softball student-athlete to be selected as a Big 12 Conference Player or Pitcher of the Week NFCA National Player of the Week ever since was chosen as And on . Texas will travel to the Sunshine State for this weekend's series of games ranked in the top five in seven different statistical team categories : Batting average (.458) 1 Doubles (14) 4 Homeruns per game (2.00) 4 On base percentage (.534) 2 Score (12.80) 1 Slugging percentage (.792) 1 WL percentage (1,000) 1 Texas also ranks seventh in the nation in doubles per match with a 2.80 rating.

in : Last weekend's 16-point victory over then-No. 10/8 UCLA was the largest margin of victory for the Texas Longhorn softball program against a ranked opponent in program history . The the previous figure was a 12-run a five-inning win for Texas against then-No. 4 Washington on March 17, 2011. The Longhorns originally set the 12-point record against then-No. 12 Washington on March 15, 2001, and were later matched against the Huskies in 2011.

. By winning the first five games of the season, Texas is on its way his best start to a season (5-0) since the 2020 season as the Longhorns posted wins in their first 10 games to start the season.

as the Longhorns posted wins in their first 10 games to start the season. With its games against four different nationally ranked non-conference opponents No. 2/2 Tennessee, No. 9/9 Stanford, No. 18/18 Kentucky, No. 22/RV Northwestern over the coming weekend, this will be the first series of five games against four different nationally ranked non-conference opponents for the Texas softball program since playing then No. 10 Louisiana (Feb. 25), then No. 1 UCLA (Feb. 27), then No. 2 Washington (Feb. 28) and then No. 13 Michigan (Feb. 29) in a five-game stretch during the 2020 season. Texas also defeated each of its ranked opponents during that stretch : Texas2, Louisiana1 Texas 6, UCLA 4 (8 innings) Texas8, Washington6 Texas1, Michigan0 On February 29, a game against an unranked Fresno State team pitted the Longhorns against the Huskies and Wolverines.

FOLLOW US For the latest information about the team, follow @TexasSoftball on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. General athletic news can also be found at @TexasLonghorns on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://texassports.com/news/2024/2/15/no-3-3-softball-preview-shriners-childrens-clearwater-invitational.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos