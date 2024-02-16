How 'Guru Gary' uses cricket to keep slum children away from drugs

Photo: Andrew Couldridge Livepic via Reuters

The township of Khayelitsha in Cape Town, infamous for drugs and crime and plagued by widespread poverty, is better known as one of the largest slums in the world. But World Cup-winning coach Gary Kirsten is trying to change the image forever through cricket.

The idea came to him when he returned to his home here after leading India to a World Cup title in 2011.

“When I came back from India, I wanted to watch cricket in our poorest areas of Cape Town,” Kirsten recalled in an interview with PTI.

Finally, he toured Khayelitsha, 30 km southeast of Cape Town and considered one of the most unsafe areas where the majority of residents still live in shacks.

“I toured the area with the local school authorities and discovered that there was no cricket taking place, which was very disappointing to me. I thought of this center and we started with two concrete nets in two schools and then added three more schools Kirsten said. .

What eventually took shape was the Catch Trust Foundation, originally called the Gary Kirsten Foundation, in 2014. The plan was to ensure that children do not go down the path of drugs and violence.

Like his cricket career, which was based on discipline and marked by a voracious appetite for runs, Kirsten's foundation has also gradually made a positive difference to the lives of hundreds of children.

“It helps me avoid street things like smoking weed and helps me keep my body and lungs fit. I see myself as a future South African player,” says 15-year-old Lukholo Malong, an apprentice spinner whose parents are housework work. helps.

'Talent is universal, opportunity is not' is the foundation's guiding principle, with the aim of creating sporting ecosystems in low-income areas.

The foundation operates in five schools in Khayelitsha and claims to have worked with more than 1,000 children aged 5 to 19. A strong women's team has also emerged and some of the girls have managed to reach the provincial representation level.

“I draw motivation from Virat Kohli, who inspires me to work hard and keep going. I want to play for South Africa one day,” said Malong, as he outlined his dreams for a better life based on a sporting career.

“Kohli is my favorite player because he keeps motivating us and we learn not to give up, to push hard and to keep going. One day we will be something. I have seen him on the field in Cape Town, but I will never forget him ever meet.” he added.

Khayelitsha was founded in 1983 when the Apartheid regime forcibly moved people from the growing black population to the city.

It currently has more than 2.4 million inhabitants and most of its inhabitants are black Africans. Many residents have to struggle for access to drinking water.

“The intention was to create sporting opportunities for these young kids. If a few of them come through and show potential, it means we are making a new contribution to South African cricket, and that's what it's all about,” said Kirsten.

Malong and his friend Tylan, like hundreds of other children at the Foundation's center, are trying to find a new life for themselves and their families.

“My mother is a big support because she loves cricket. She doesn't know much about it, but she loves it and is very happy to see me here,” Malong said.

Nine-year-old Tylan's parents are local bakers. He is a wicketkeeper-batsman who wants to emulate the likes of Rishabh Pant and Jos Butler.

“The people here in our area are very violent, so we came here to play cricket. We have been playing cricket here since 2019,” he said.

“Rishabh Pant and Jos Butler are my favorite because they can hit the ball well. I want to play like them,” he added.

Babalwa Zothe, a female coach who started volunteering with the Foundation in 2017, said access to cricket training has been a life changer for the children in the area.

“Most of the children come from underprivileged communities in Khayelitsha. They get scholarships and opportunities that benefit them a lot. We encourage them to play cricket so they can stay away from things like drugs and crime,” she said.

The Foundation took thirteen young players and two coaches from Khayelitsha to the World Cup in Great Britain in 2019.

It was like a dream come true for the children who had seen their contemporaries ruin their futures through drug addiction. An MCC team also recently visited the center.

“We coach at three elementary schools and two middle schools. We mainly take kids from the schools that are interested. We also have other kids come and play with us, so it's for everyone in the community,” Zothe said.

She said children also learn a lot about other aspects of life. Last year, a workshop was organized for girls where they learned about substance abuse and sexual health.

“Creating quality sports and life skills programs to keep children off the streets and develop their talents on and off the field is the motto behind the Many renowned players such as Makhaya Ntini have visited them and encouraged them to perform well,” said the coach. .

A key aspect of Kirsten's cricketing personality was his determination when he came to bat, and this is reflected in the way he runs his foundation.

“I have always believed that there are four pillars to create opportunities for talented players: good equipment, good facilities, good coaching and matches to play. We have created this in Khayelitsha,” he said proudly.