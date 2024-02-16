EA's College Football 25 releases this summer. Here's what we know: The franchise is making an expected return





Topline The EA Sports college football franchise will return this summer, the video game company announced Thursday, after shutting down the franchise more than a decade ago amid ongoing lawsuits over whether college athletes should be paid for their names and likenesses. The video game company last released a college football title in 2013. NurPhoto via Getty Images Key facts The new game EA Sports College Football 25 was confirmed for an unspecified launch date for this summer in a new trailer, with a full reveal of the game planned for May. The game will be built on the engine EA used to build the Madden franchise, although the new game will feature unique assets, in addition to unique playbooks, mascots and traditions associated with each university, 247Sports reported last month. Features from previous EA Sports college football titles are expected will be included, including the Dynasty and Road To Glory, which will allow users to take control of custom coaches and players respectively, while an Ultimate Team mode is also expected, in which users will be able to create teams of former athletes. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> College Licensing Company, which helps U.S. colleges sell branded merchandise, has contacted 118 of the 134 schools with a Division I football program, according to 247Sports, although not every school agreed to participate in the game. E.A Reportedly offered athletes upfront payments totaling $5 million, an average of $500 per athlete, according to On3, although some athletes have suggested they would be waiting for compensation of more than $800. What we don't know It was not immediately clear when the game would be released. From 1997 to 2013, EA Sports released its NCAA football titles between late July and early August. The game will probably be released in July, according to to The Athletics. Large number 1.5 million. That's how many copies of EA's latest college football game, NCAA Football 14, sold in the five years after its 2013 release, according to ESPN. Important background Electronic Arts acquired the rights to publish video games under the NCAA name in 1997 before the first installment of the annual franchise was released. EA Sports released an NCAA football title every year from 1997 to 2013, when former college athletes filed a lawsuit against the NCAA and CLC. The lawsuit alleged that EA used each athlete's likeness without obtaining their consent, which later led to some college athletes claiming they should be compensated for college merchandise. EA Sports settled the lawsuit and paid former athletes who were not compensated for participating in NCAA Football 14, while the NCAA announced it would not renew its licensing agreement with EA. Instead of a licensing agreement with the NCAA, EA did that offered agreements with individual college athletes who would be compensated for their name, image and likeness. E.A Reportedly offered athletes upfront payments for a combined amount of $5 million, an average of $500 per athlete, although some athletes have suggested they would demand greater compensation. Read further EA Sports College Football 25 releases trailer as popular video game makes long-awaited return this summer (The Athletics)

