Waiver watch – Fantasy hockey sleepers now available

A third of the way into the season, fantasy hockey's finish line, however vague, is starting to appear on the horizon. We're well past the point at this stage where we have to wait for players to “warm up” or reach their “true potential.” Perhaps with a few rare exceptions, players have had plenty of time to show us who they really are in 2023-2024. If it's not already happening for them, it's probably not happening. Regardless of fantasy pedigree, position and/or name value.

In that spirit, consider finally cutting an underperforming body (or two) from your fantasy roster in exchange for a lesser-recognized asset who actually gets it done. Here are some suggested figures – each available in more than half of ESPN.com leagues – that are worth a permanent or temporary investment. For a good handful of them, there is hardly any speech.

Nicolas Roy, F, Vegas Golden Knights (listed in 5.9% of ESPN Fantasy leagues): Yes, I realize that Jack Eichel is expected to return from injury at some point in the near future, but Vegas' top center doesn't seem ready yet. So it's worth discussing that, in Eichel's place… on that Golden Knights' No. 1 line between Ivan Barbashev and Jonathan Marchessault – Roy is moving at a pace well above points per game with three goals and 11 assists in 10 games. In fact, the 27-year-old only managed to record one point once since Jan. 13, Eichel's first missed game. So even if it's for good fantasy time instead of a long time, why not reap what Roy is sowing now?

Anthony Cirelli, F, Tampa Bay Lightning (6.1% listed): Coming into a recent grove, Lighting's second-line center boasts three goals and nine assists in his most recent ten games, contributing more fantasy points than either Brayden Point or Steven Stamkos have collected in the same span. The gifted two-way center also plays heavy minutes at even strength and with the extra skater.

Kyle Palmieri, F, New York Islanders (10.3% ranked): The experienced striker is clearly in one of his moods. With a legendary tendency to produce in chunks and chunks, Palmieri is on one of his scoring runs, with four goals and three helpers in six games. He also fired seven shots on net in one of those games, and 11 in another. While production will likely dry up again, at some point you might as well take advantage of this inspired wave while it lasts.

Shane Pinto, F, Ottawa Senators (16.6% ranked): After a half-season hiatus, this young skater is clearly excited to get back into hockey, as evidenced by his two goals and four assists on 12 shots in three recent games. Focusing on Vladimir Tarasenko and empty-net fan Ridly Greig, Pinto is also carving out a role for himself in the Senators' top power play. While he hasn't statistically accounted for any of the five goals he's scored since returning with the extra skater, those special teams points will come soon enough as well.

Adam Henrique, F, Anaheim Ducks (34.8% ranked): As discussed earlier this week, Henrique is averaging hefty fantasy points — 2.6/game in ESPN.com's standard leagues since Jan. 15 — while competing on a scoreline with Leo Carlsson. He's worth adding to most rosters for now. Then check again if/when it is traded elsewhere. It's also worth noting that the Ducks are more likely to be active when most of the league is inactive. Hacking the schedule and all that.

Ondrej Palat, F, New Jersey Devils (3.0% on list): Palat is a bit under the weather at the moment and has otherwise served as a fantasy delight since returning from a lower-body injury in late January. Competing on a dynamite scoring line with Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt, the 32-year-old veteran has three goals and three assists – plus eight blocked shots – in his seven games back. That equates to 2.2 fantasy points/game in standard ESPN Fantasy leagues. He certainly deserves selection in deeper leagues.

Ben Chiarot, D, Detroit Red Wings (45.9% ranked): He's back! Hit and block with great enthusiasm. After losing five dates due to injury, Chiarot has eight blocked shots and one assist in his two games and counting. The defender deserves selection in most competitions that reward physical play. Especially because he also throws in a few points here and there.

Pyotr Kochetkov, G, Carolina Hurricanes (36.6% ranked): First off, the 24-year-old is a good goaltender playing for a better-than-good playoff team. Moreover, he will be in full contention for the foreseeable future, while Antti Raanta is sidelined week after week and Frederik Andersen has no definitive timetable for his return. A recent 34-save shutout of the Devils also strengthens the argument that it's at least worth bringing Kochetkov into your own fantasy world.

