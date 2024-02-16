'Ping-pong clinics' could treat multiple sclerosis by improving movement and balance





Table tennis could soon be prescribed to revolutionize the treatment of multiple sclerosis, according to a doctor pioneering ping pong clinics. Former gynecologist Dr Antonio Barbera was diagnosed with MS in 2016 and believes the sport has helped him walk again and regain lost movement. This week a trial of his Neuropong program begins in the US and Italy – and he hopes to eventually bring it to Britain. Dr. Barbera, 61, said he and dozens of others had seen “amazing” improvements in mobility, balance, flexibility and core muscle strength since picking up a paddle. He added: I believe it has the potential to revolutionize MS therapy around the world and I hope this research will start that process through the benefits it will bring to me and many others to be scientifically validated. READ MORE: Strict bedtimes and family routines can boost children's brain development

“Because it is such a fast-paced game, ping pong challenges our brains much more than any other activity. It brings together aerobic activity, balance and eye coordination. It works the core and legs and it makes people smile. “Not only do their eyes, hands and feet have to be synchronized, but they also have to process information in less than half a second before the paddle responds to the ball.” Around 130,000 people in Britain suffer from MS and there is currently no cure. The condition can cause a wide range of symptoms, including fatigue, vision problems, numbness and tingling, muscle spasms, stiffness and weakness. Dr. Barbera, a professor at the University of Colorado, has expanded the program from its first location in Fort Collins to several other U.S. states, including New Mexico, Utah and New York.

Heidi Crayton, who directs the MS Center of Greater Washington, said her patients had benefited from it. Recalling a specific case, she said: Table tennis works on muscle strength and core – core is everything in MS. And his legs, work balance, reflex – he really has to process where his body is in space and navigate through that, in relation to the table, in relation to the person across the table, in relation to the ball, the speed and angle of the ball. There is so much involved. Table tennis is so intense, you get so much value for your money, that I would like to see more people doing it.” The 16-week trial launching in Denver and Pavia, Italy, is believed to be the first to investigate the benefits of ping pong for MS. Forty people with the condition will take part in two two-hour table tennis sessions each week and undergo regular physical assessments.

Researchers hope to find evidence that the sport can improve symptoms such as fatigue, muscle weakness, pain and depression. A similar 2020 study by Fukuoka University, Japan, showed that playing table tennis can help alleviate motor symptoms caused by Parkinson's disease. Around 7,000 people are diagnosed with MS in the UK every year, with up to three-quarters of patients experiencing problems with their arms or hands. Caitlin Astbury, from the MS Society, said there was a real possibility that table tennis could help people with MS. She added: We know that exercise can help manage some MS symptoms, including fatigue and problems with balance and walking.

