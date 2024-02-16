Sports
Cricket fans were blown away by Alyssa Healy's pre-match moment in the historic women's Test
Alyssa Healy won another toss as Australia sent South Africa in to stock up on their historical women cricket Test on Thursday, making it a perfect seven out of seven for the multi-format series. Healy won the coin flip at the WACA and elected to bowl first, continuing an absurd run of good luck for the Australian captain.
Healy won the toss in all three ODI matches at the start of the series, before doing exactly the same for the three T20s that followed. Winning the toss in the Test match means she has won all seven for the series.
The first ever Test played between Australia and South Africa in women's cricket is the final of the multi-format series also includes the ODI and T20 matches. Points are accumulated over the seven-match series, with Australia already securing the series before the Test started.
Cricket fans were impressed by Healy's success after she again emerged on the winning side of the toss on Thursday. The feat of perfection was the talk of the fans before the first pitch.
Incredible throw to win. Has this ever been done before?
Susan Deason (@SueDee98) February 15, 2024
Wow, she's also perfect at winning matches
Aqdas Rehman (@AqdasRehman) February 15, 2024
The good thing is that she doesn't just win throws
Yorker Talks (@YorkerTalks) February 15, 2024
Marizanne Kapp ruled out in late drama for South Africa
The build-up to the match was dramatic for South Africa, with star all-rounder Marizanne Kapp making a late withdrawal due to illness. Kapp, who played for the Proteas in the ODIs and T20s, was absent from training this week and did not take her place in the XI on Thursday.
“Kappie is not doing well,” Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt said at the toss. “She's been exceptional for us with bat and ball, it's a huge loss for us. But we're still looking forward to the match. It's a very big loss for us but hopefully we can put up a decent total.” Today.”
The Aussies have made two changes to their team that lost to India in December, with Sophie Molineux and Darcie Brown coming in at the expense of Jess Jonassen and Lauren Cheatle. It is Molineux's first international match since October 2021 due to stress fractures and a torn cruciate ligament.
Despite temperatures reaching 43 degrees on Thursday, Healy said she opted to bowl first to “get the best out of the bowling conditions”. And it paid immediate dividends as South Africa lost two early wickets.
“We're packed with all-rounders, which is great,” Healy said. “Molineux just got back into it really easily, she's looking great with her cricket at the moment.”
Alyssa Healy hopes for a result in the women's cricket test
Healy said earlier this week that she is willing to lose the Test to risk winning it because she is tired of seeing draws. “I want to see a result in this Test match… if we are in a position where we want to go for the win and it can come at a cost, then so be it,” she said. “We want to see a result, hopefully we are on the right side.”
The Proteas have played just thirteen women's Test matches since 1960 and won just once. Australia have played 78 games since 1934, won 21 times, lost 11 times and drawn no fewer than 46 times.
“The last time there was a Test match here there was a result and that's probably all we really want with the women's match,” Healy said, referring England's 61-run win in 2014. “What are the best conditions to get a result? Whether it's four days, five days or a wicket that is conducive to spin.
“We're not quite sure yet, but it feels nice to be here and be able to run out in white and baggy green tomorrow because it's an iconic place to play Test cricket.” To be here at the WACA… in a test match. It feels good, it feels really cool.”
Australia XI: Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Alyssa Healy (captain), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophie Molineux, Kim Garth, Alana King, Darcie Brown.
South Africa XI: Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Tazmin Brits, Delmari Tucker, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Ayanda Hlubi
with AAP
|
