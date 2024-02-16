Notre Dame Releases 2024 Football Schedule – Notre Dame Fighting Irish – Official Athletics Website

The University of Notre Dame football team has released its 2024 schedule, which includes six home games, the return of the Shamrock Series and back-to-back games at NFL venues. Entering their third season under Dick Corbett head football coach Marcus Freeman, the Fighting Irish look to improve on the 2023 team's 10-3 record as they compete against teams from the Atlantic Coast, Southeast, Big Ten , American Athletic and Mid-American conferences in various locations including Texas, Georgia, California and the New York metropolitan area.

Broadcast networks and kickoff times will be announced at a later date, with the exception of the 2024 Shamrock Series game at Yankee Stadium on November 23, which has previously been released as a national broadcast on NBC and Peacock.

The Irish open the season at Kyle Field against Texas A&M, facing the Aggies for the sixth time and first since a loss in the lone visit to College Station in 2001. Notre Dame and Texas A&M first met in 1987 in the Cotton Bowl (a 35-10 win at Texas A&M), followed by two more Cotton Bowl meetings, both won by the Irish in 1992 and 1993. The two programs then held a home-and-home series in 2000 and 2001, with both teams achieving a win on their respective home courts.

The 2024 home opener with Northern Illinois marks the first meeting between the Irish and the Huskies in football. Dating back to the 2013 season, the Irish are 6-0 in their first meetings with opponents at Notre Dame Stadium, including the 41-7 win over Central Michigan in 2023. Notre Dame is 10-0 all-time against Central Michigan teams -American conference.

Notre Dame and Purdue will renew their long-standing rivalry on September 14 as they compete for the Shillelagh Trophy. The Irish – Boilermakers series began in 1896 and is the third most productive in Notre Dame history with 87 meetings, behind Navy (96) and Southern Cal (94). Notre Dame has a 59-26-2 series lead, has won its last eight meetings against Purdue and has a win in its last three visits to Ross-Ade Stadium.

The Irish return home on September 21 to take on Miami OH for the third time and first since a 52-17 win in 2017. The three-game homestand then continues with a visit from Louisville (September 28 ), the first bye week of the competition. season, then the annual Legends Trophy battle with Stanford on Oct. 12.

Notre Dame and Louisville will face off for the second consecutive season and fourth time since 2019. The Cardinals snapped a 30-game winning streak over Notre Dame's ACC teams last season in Louisville, but the Irish will look to extend their 19-game home stretch. win streak over ACC opponents in 2024.

Notre Dame returns for back-to-back games at NFL venues over the next two weeks, taking on Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Navy at MetLife Stadium. The Irish are 23-15 in current NFL stadiums and will make their first appearance in the home of the Atlanta Falcons (Notre Dame has played in 15 of the current 30 NFL stadiums).

The Irish and Yellowjackets will meet for the 38th time and third since 2020, with Notre Dame holding a 30-6-1 advantage in the series with wins in four of the last five meetings. Notre Dame and Navy continue their annual rivalry, meeting for the 97th time (ND leads the series 82-13-1) and for the second time at MetLife Stadium (2010).

The second bye week of the season leads to a two-game stretch at Notre Dame Stadium when Florida State (Nov. 9) and Virginia (Nov. 16) travel to The House That Rockne Built. The Irish will look to tie the all-time series with Florida State (FSU has the current lead at 6-5) and earn their fourth straight victory over the Seminoles.

Notre Dame and Virginia meet for the fifth time and third since 2019. The Irish are 4-0 all-time against the Cavaliers and 1-0 at Notre Dame Stadium.

The month of November ends with the Shamrock Series game vs. Army at Yankee Stadium, which will air on NBC and Peacock, followed by the next installment of college football's greatest intersectional rivalry when Notre Dame heads to Los Angeles to take on Southern Cal on Nov. 30.

The Irish and Trojans meet for the 95th time and 45th time at the Coliseum, while Notre Dame looks to earn its first win over Southern Cal in Los Angeles since 2018 and its seventh win over SC in nine meetings.

TICKET INFORMATION

Fill out this form to receive information about 2024 Notre Dame Football tickets. Season tickets are now for sale. Loose match tickets. Shamrock Series tickets, group tickets and mini season tickets will go on sale at a later date. Make sure you fill out the form so you'll be the first to know when tickets become available.