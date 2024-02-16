Sports
Notre Dame Releases 2024 Football Schedule – Notre Dame Fighting Irish – Official Athletics Website
The University of Notre Dame football team has released its 2024 schedule, which includes six home games, the return of the Shamrock Series and back-to-back games at NFL venues. Entering their third season under Dick Corbett head football coach Marcus Freeman, the Fighting Irish look to improve on the 2023 team's 10-3 record as they compete against teams from the Atlantic Coast, Southeast, Big Ten , American Athletic and Mid-American conferences in various locations including Texas, Georgia, California and the New York metropolitan area.
Come to a city near you
https://t.co/ki3zTHkLvv#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/5gTL9UovsL
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) February 15, 2024
2024 Notre Dame Football Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|City
|Stadium
|Broadcast
|08/31/2024
|at Texas A&M
|College Station, Texas
|Kyle Field
|TBA
|07-09-2024
|Northern Illinois
|Notre Dame, IN
|Notre Dame Stadium
|TBA
|14-09-2024
|at Purdue
|West Lafayette, IN
|Ross-Ade Stadium
|TBA
|21-09-2024
|Miami OH
|Notre Dame, IN
|Notre Dame Stadium
|TBA
|28-09-2024
|Louisville
|Notre Dame, IN
|Notre Dame Stadium
|TBA
|5-10-2024
|Bye week
|10/12/2024
|Stanford
|Notre Dame, IN
|Notre Dame Stadium
|TBA
|19/10/2024
|at Georgia Tech
|Atlanta, GA
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|TBA
|26-10-2024
|vs. Navy
|East Rutherford, NJ
|MetLife Stadium
|TBA
|2-11-2024
|Bye week
|11/9/2024
|State of Florida
|Notre Dame, IN
|Notre Dame Stadium
|TBA
|16-11-2024
|Virginia
|Notre Dame, IN
|Notre Dame Stadium
|TBA
|23-11-2024
|vs military
|Bronx, NY
|Yankee Stadium
|NBC, Peacock
|11/30/2024
|at Southern Cal
|Los Angeles, CA
|LA Memorial Coliseum
|TBA
Broadcast networks and kickoff times will be announced at a later date, with the exception of the 2024 Shamrock Series game at Yankee Stadium on November 23, which has previously been released as a national broadcast on NBC and Peacock.
The Irish open the season at Kyle Field against Texas A&M, facing the Aggies for the sixth time and first since a loss in the lone visit to College Station in 2001. Notre Dame and Texas A&M first met in 1987 in the Cotton Bowl (a 35-10 win at Texas A&M), followed by two more Cotton Bowl meetings, both won by the Irish in 1992 and 1993. The two programs then held a home-and-home series in 2000 and 2001, with both teams achieving a win on their respective home courts.
The 2024 home opener with Northern Illinois marks the first meeting between the Irish and the Huskies in football. Dating back to the 2013 season, the Irish are 6-0 in their first meetings with opponents at Notre Dame Stadium, including the 41-7 win over Central Michigan in 2023. Notre Dame is 10-0 all-time against Central Michigan teams -American conference.
Notre Dame and Purdue will renew their long-standing rivalry on September 14 as they compete for the Shillelagh Trophy. The Irish – Boilermakers series began in 1896 and is the third most productive in Notre Dame history with 87 meetings, behind Navy (96) and Southern Cal (94). Notre Dame has a 59-26-2 series lead, has won its last eight meetings against Purdue and has a win in its last three visits to Ross-Ade Stadium.
The Irish return home on September 21 to take on Miami OH for the third time and first since a 52-17 win in 2017. The three-game homestand then continues with a visit from Louisville (September 28 ), the first bye week of the competition. season, then the annual Legends Trophy battle with Stanford on Oct. 12.
Notre Dame and Louisville will face off for the second consecutive season and fourth time since 2019. The Cardinals snapped a 30-game winning streak over Notre Dame's ACC teams last season in Louisville, but the Irish will look to extend their 19-game home stretch. win streak over ACC opponents in 2024.
Notre Dame returns for back-to-back games at NFL venues over the next two weeks, taking on Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Navy at MetLife Stadium. The Irish are 23-15 in current NFL stadiums and will make their first appearance in the home of the Atlanta Falcons (Notre Dame has played in 15 of the current 30 NFL stadiums).
The Irish and Yellowjackets will meet for the 38th time and third since 2020, with Notre Dame holding a 30-6-1 advantage in the series with wins in four of the last five meetings. Notre Dame and Navy continue their annual rivalry, meeting for the 97th time (ND leads the series 82-13-1) and for the second time at MetLife Stadium (2010).
The second bye week of the season leads to a two-game stretch at Notre Dame Stadium when Florida State (Nov. 9) and Virginia (Nov. 16) travel to The House That Rockne Built. The Irish will look to tie the all-time series with Florida State (FSU has the current lead at 6-5) and earn their fourth straight victory over the Seminoles.
Notre Dame and Virginia meet for the fifth time and third since 2019. The Irish are 4-0 all-time against the Cavaliers and 1-0 at Notre Dame Stadium.
The month of November ends with the Shamrock Series game vs. Army at Yankee Stadium, which will air on NBC and Peacock, followed by the next installment of college football's greatest intersectional rivalry when Notre Dame heads to Los Angeles to take on Southern Cal on Nov. 30.
The Irish and Trojans meet for the 95th time and 45th time at the Coliseum, while Notre Dame looks to earn its first win over Southern Cal in Los Angeles since 2018 and its seventh win over SC in nine meetings.
TICKET INFORMATION
Fill out this form to receive information about 2024 Notre Dame Football tickets. Season tickets are now for sale. Loose match tickets. Shamrock Series tickets, group tickets and mini season tickets will go on sale at a later date. Make sure you fill out the form so you'll be the first to know when tickets become available.
|
Sources
2/ https://fightingirish.com/notre-dame-releases-2024-football-schedule/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Watch and stream online via Paramount Plus
- Notre Dame Releases 2024 Football Schedule – Notre Dame Fighting Irish – Official Athletics Website
- Pennsylvania mother thanks in recognition of Heart Month after experiencing broken heart syndrome
- House of Representatives passes three bills on China human rights and Asia-Pacific cooperation
- Shah Rukh Khan Wants to Play a Bond Villain: 'I'm Dark Enough'
- Cricket fans were blown away by Alyssa Healy's pre-match moment in the historic women's Test
- New Look producers reveal new fashion series and John Malkovich's key role
- Egypt and Turkey are renewing relations in the face of Israel's imminent offensive on Rafah, in southern Gaza.
- Interview with Dominic Grieve and Helen MacNamara
- National Archives closes after climate change protesters dump red powder on US Constitution
- Disney on Ice brings magic and stars to Little Caesars Arena – The Oakland Press
- Jennifer Lopez sets the record straight on the details of her Las Vegas wedding dress