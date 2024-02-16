Hockey One. Hockey Two. Two NHL outdoor games at MetLife Stadium with playoff implications

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) Two games in two days. A concert. Four rivals of the Metropolitan Division, separated by a corridor of approximately 100 miles running from New York to Philadelphia. About 140,000 fans sit in freezing temperatures waiting to scream for a goal or a great save.

Hockey returns to the New Jersey Meadowlands in a big way this weekend, with MetLife Stadium serving as the venue for the NHL's Stadium Series.

The New Jersey Devils will play the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night and the Rangers and Islanders will face off in an all-New York game on Sunday afternoon.

Although these so-called pond hockey games have been on the league's schedule annually since 2008, this episode may be slightly different. These games will impact the playoff hopes for all teams with less than two months left in the regular season.

The Rangers have some wiggle room at the top of the division, but the Flyers, Devils and Islanders are in a tight battle for playoff spots in the Eastern Conference. No one can afford a bad night, even in what could be a one-off game for some players.

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly I wasn't sure if any of the 39 previous outdoor games had that much playoff implications.

That always means a good game or games, as the case may be. “I think that's fantastic,” Daly said Wednesday as work crews were installing the tempered glass around the newly installed ice rink that runs between the 17-yard lines.

Hall of Famer goaltender Martin Brodeur is quite familiar with the Meadowlands. After the Rockies moved from Colorado to New Jersey for the 1982-83 season, the sports complex served as the Devils' home for 25 years before moving to Newark in 2007-08. Each of the teams won three Stanley Cups (1995, 2000 and 03) in the former wetlands.

In just over two years the Meadowlands will have another major competition, the World Cup Final.

Brodeur, who started for the Devils in an outdoor game at Yankee Stadium against the Rangers in 2014, said the organization wants the players to embrace the game.

The Stanley Cup Finals are no different, Brodeur said. If they can adjust to this, when it comes time to deal with the Stanley Cup Final, they'll see it's the same. It's a lot of distractions. You have to block out those sounds.

This is the first time the league has scheduled outdoor games with fans on consecutive days. The February 2021 event in Lake Tahoe, Nevada had no fans due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Yankee Stadium was the venue for two games in 2014, but over three days.

It's something you circle on the calendar when you find out you're going to be involved and do your best to treat it like any other game, Flyers forward Travis Konecny ​​said.

For many it is a way to bring back warm feelings. It reminds them of playing with family or friends, where sides were chosen by throwing sticks into the center of the ice.

A lot of it had to do with where you lived.

Devils coach Lindy Ruff grew up on a cattle ranch in Alberta, Canada. When the pond froze over, he and his brothers went on the ice and played with hard sponge puck. When the weather warmed up and the cage in the barn was free of hay, they played there with balled up socks sewn together like pucks.

You could shoot very fast. It didn't hurt anyone, Ruff joked. I didn't patent it, but I guess I should have.

Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky grew up in New York City playing roller hockey with his brother.

So just being outside and watching a hockey game will bring back a flood of memories for my family and me, he said.

Brodeur grew up in Montreal and was a regular at Parc Ferland after finishing his homework.

We played hockey until dinner time, said the NHL's all-time winningest goaltender. And sometimes, if I was well enough, I could go back after dinner.

Whatever happens this weekend, it's a memory most players won't forget. The Vegas Golden Knights forward enjoyed the experience on Jan. 1 despite a 3-0 loss to Seattle.

Vegas forward Keegan Kolesar called the match hectic but historic.

It was just something I'll carry with me for the rest of my life, he said.

Saturday's event will include a pre-game concert by the Jonas Brothers, plus a fan festival over the weekend.

We need to make sure that everyone who walks into that building walks away saying, Wow, that was one of the greatest sporting events I've ever been to, said Steve Mayer, executive vice president of the NHL. The same goes for those on TV.

___

AP sports writer Stephen Whyno and freelancers Allan Kreda and Willie Ramirez contributed to this report.