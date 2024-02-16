Sports
MS patients could soon be prescribed table tennis: Doctor battling his condition claims 'ping pong clinics' have done him 'miracles'
- Ping Pong helped Dr. Barbera walk again after she lost movement and sensation
- The sport helps people coordinate their bodies, brains and vision, experts say
It may seem like a fun game to play with your kids.
But doctors could soon prescribe table tennis as a treatment for multiple sclerosis (MS), after a series of ping-pong clinics reported notable improvements in symptoms in their patients.
A trial to validate table tennis treatments begins this week in the US and Italy, led by Dr Antonio Barbera of the University of Colorado.
Dr. Barbera, an assistant clinical professor of obstetrics and gynecology, was diagnosed with MS in 2016.
Playing ping pong has helped him regain the movement and feeling he had lost in his right leg and left arm and be able to walk again, he says.
A trial of table tennis as a method to help MS starts this week, led by Dr. Antonio Barbera of the University of Colorado (pictured).
He held regular ping-pong sessions near Denver for three years with amazing results. Others who attended reported improvements in mobility, balance, flexibility and core muscle strength.
The sport forces people to coordinate different parts of their body, brain and vision and is highly aerobic.
The Dr. Barbera's Neuropong program has expanded from its first location in Fort Collins, Colorado, to several other cities across the US.
If the trials are successful, he plans to take his clinic to Italy, and eventually to Britain.
Table tennis has done wonders for me and many others who took part in the sessions, he said.
I believe it has the potential to revolutionize MS therapy around the world and I hope this trial will start that process by scientifically validating the benefits I and many others have seen.
Because it is such a fast-paced game, ping pong challenges our brains much more than any other activity. It brings together aerobic activity, balance and eye coordination – it works the core and legs and it makes people smile.
Not only do their eyes, hands and feet have to be synchronized, but they also have to process information in less than half a second before the paddle responds to the ball.
Dr. Barbera (pictured) has held regular ping-pong sessions near Denver for three years, with amazing results. Others who have attended report improvements in mobility, balance, flexibility and core muscle strength. If the trials are successful, Dr. Barbera plans to take his clinic to Italy and eventually Britain
The MS Society estimates that there are more than 130,000 people in the UK with the condition, with almost 7,000 new diagnoses each year, and up to three-quarters experience problems with their arms or hands.
We know that exercise can help manage some MS symptoms, including fatigue and problems with balance and walking, says Caitlin Astbury of the MS Society, adding that there is a real possibility that table tennis could help people with MS.
There is no cure for the condition, but medications can help manage and relieve some symptoms. And proponents of table tennis therapy believe it can play an important role in replenishing available medications.
The 16-week trial involves 40 people with MS living in the areas around Denver and Pavia, Italy.
It will investigate how table tennis can improve participants' motor and non-motor symptoms, including fatigue, muscle weakness, reduction in movement and decline in cognition, pain and depression.
The trial involves two two-hour table tennis sessions per week, with baseline and end-of-life assessments of quality of life and eight measures including strength, walking speed and balance.
This is believed to be the first study into the benefits of table tennis for people with MS, although there have been a handful of studies suggesting it could help people with other neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson's.
The University of Colorado is one of the sponsors of this year's American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) conference in Denver.
WHAT IS MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS?
Multiple sclerosis (known as MS) is a condition in which the immune system attacks the body and causes nerve damage to the brain and spinal cord.
It is an incurable, lifelong condition. Symptoms can be mild in some and more extreme in others, causing severe disability.
MS affects 2.3 million people worldwide, including around a million in the US and 100,000 in Britain.
It occurs more than twice as often in women as in men. Usually someone between the ages of twenty and thirty is diagnosed.
The condition is more commonly diagnosed in people of European descent.
The cause is not clear. There may be genes associated with it, but it is not directly hereditary. Smoking and low vitamin D levels have also been linked to MS.
Symptoms include fatigue, difficulty walking, vision problems, bladder problems, numbness or tingling, muscle stiffness and spasms, problems with balance and coordination, and problems with thinking, learning, and planning.
The majority of patients will have periods of symptoms that go away and come back, while some have symptoms that gradually worsen over time.
Symptoms can be managed with medication and therapy.
The condition shortens the average life expectancy by about five to ten years.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-13086671/Doctors-prescribing-table-tennis-MS.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- MS patients could soon be prescribed table tennis: Doctor battling his condition claims 'ping pong clinics' have done him 'miracles'
- Florida International University Launches Free Online Officer Safety Course Targets Dangerous Fentanyl and Opioid Drug Trends in America | FIU news
- Gaza doctor: “I've never experienced anything like this”
- Erdoan attacks the highest courts and says he is troubled by their incomprehensible decisions
- Waitrose Woman will not be busy
- Jeremy Hunt cuts tax cuts amid UK recession
- Dove Cameron and Damiano David are the most unknown duo in men's fashion
- Patricia Wolfe has died in an accident at Columbia International University
- Chinese Christians face growing surveillance, repression, analysts say
- With Texas-sized cocktails, will a Hollywood restaurant expand to Boise? Its owner is great
- Hockey One. Hockey Two. Two NHL outdoor games at MetLife Stadium with playoff implications
- 13th International Church Art Competition and Exhibition