ESPN makes an interesting choice for Georgia's most important newcomer





ATHENS Georgia will have many new faces on the roster this fall as the Bulldogs have signed 28 recruits and brought in seven players through the transfer portal so far. And while not all of these players will come play right away, a few will undoubtedly have a big impact for Georgia. ESPN recently tried to predict which of those newcomers will be Georgia's most important for the 2024 season. Transfers Trevor Etienne and Colbie Young will play key roles next season, but ESPN's Tom Van Haaren typed freshman cornerback Ellis Robinson. He is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound corner out of IMG Academy and should be an immediate impact recruit for the Dawgs, Van Haaren wrote. He will help continue the long tradition of excellent secondary players and fits exactly what coach Kirby Smart and his staff want in a corner. Robinson is Georgia's top-ranked signee for the 2024 recruiting cycle, finishing as the No. 2 overall ranked prospect according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Georgia has some older players ahead of them on the depth chart, with 2023 starter Daylen Everette returning and Julian Humphrey and Daniel Harris also back. Both players flirted with the idea of ​​entering the transfer portal, only to remain in Georgia through 2024. Robinson has already gotten his career going at Georgia, going through bowl practices with the team in December. To no one's surprise, Robinson quickly made an impression. He's young, but he's very good, former Georgia cornerback Kamari Lassiter said of Robinson. He wants to learn. He wants to get better. He wants to get better so quickly, you can tell he's definitely one of those guys that wants to come play on day one. I believe he can do that with his work ethic and talent. Despite consistently having one of the most talented teams, Georgia has found roles for freshmen. Whether it's Brock Bowers, Mykel Williams or CJ Allen at inside linebacker last season, Smart has long shown he's a play for freshmen if they're good enough. As for other newcomers, Etienne is expected to be Georgia's top running back. The Bulldogs brought in three transfer wide receivers and recently added Stanford tight end Benjamin Yurosek. Robinson was one of five five-star prospects that Georgia signed in the 2024 recruiting cycle, with all five coming on the defensive side of the ball. Georgia did sign the nation's No. 1 ranked recruiting class for the 2024 cycle. Safety KJ Bolden was a big win on signing day for Georgia, as the Bulldogs flipped Florida State's No. 1 safety. Most of those new faces will be on campus this spring, with 22 of the 28 freshmen enrolling early. Of the six transfers Georgia added, only Yurosek will not be with the team for spring training. He arrives this summer after graduating from Stanford. Georgia has not yet announced the start of spring training or a date for its annual G-Day scrimmage, although that is usually on the second Saturday in April.

