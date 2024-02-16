Gophers hockey veteran Mason Nevers, back from concussion, hits stride at the right time

Bob Motzko saw Mason Nevers being interviewed this week in a hallway near the Gophers locker room at 3M Arena in Mariucci and couldn't help but repeat what he had told a group of reporters a few minutes earlier.

“He's back,” the Gophers men's hockey coach said, patting the senior forward on the back as he passed by.

Motzko's exuberance is not misplaced. For a team that is 9-1-1 and entering a weekend series at Notre Dame, Nevers' re-emergence as a scoring threat has further deepened a more balanced team. A concussion on October 8 ruled Nevers out of the first four games of the season and limited his effectiveness when he returned.

Throw in an ankle injury and the player who helped the Gophers reach the NCAA championship game last year had a rough start to the season.

“I've honestly been a guy who's never really had to deal with injuries, and this year is the first time I've had to deal with things and learn how to work around them,” said Nevers, who did not score . his first goal until January 13 against Robert Morris.

Nevers started experiencing nausea early in his recovery and felt headaches and fatigue during conditioning. The December holidays came at a perfect time for him.

“What he went through during his injury was crazy,” Motzko said, “and I can tell you as his coach that for a long time this wasn't the Mason Nevers we knew.”

Nevers' game started to take shape in January. He ended a six-game pointless streak with the goal against Robert Morris and followed that by scoring a goal and having another negated on replay review against Big Ten leader Michigan State. A week later, against second-ranked Wisconsin, he waved away the potential game-winning goal on a questionable call, leading to a win in the Badgers shootout.

Against Penn State in last weekend's series finale, Nevers stole the puck at center ice, lost it while going through a pair of opponents and regained the puck just in time to beat Nittany Lions goalie Liam Souliere for a 3-0 lead.

“It just took a little longer than I expected, but at this point it has helped me,” the Edina resident said of his recovery period. “I feel really good about where our team is and where I am.”

Gophers goalie Justen Close appreciates what Nevers does, even if he doesn't fill in the stats.

“He's a guy who can play great and impact the game in so many ways without scoring,” Close said. “Just his defensive presence, how smart he is on the ice, the little passes he can make for other players. When he scores, that's a bonus.”

A resurgent Nevers is important for the Gophers' veteran line, which also includes fifth-year seniors in center Jaxon Nelson and right winger Bryce Brodzinski. Over the past six games, Nevers and Brodzinski each have three points, while Nelson has one. The trio has shown they can be big in big situations, as evidenced by their eight goals and seven assists in last year's Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments.

“Obviously there are still things we can work on every year,” Nevers said. “There are new strengths and weaknesses, and we're just trying to toe the line within the way this team plays.”

All season long, the prize for motivation has been the NCAA Frozen Four in St. Paul. That's still in the way with two series in the next three weeks to conclude the regular season, after which the three weekends of the Big Ten tournament will be played. Nevers doesn't see his team looking too far ahead.

“Playoffs are the time you work for all year and especially how last year ended, it's always been in the back of our minds and we want to get as far as we can,” Nevers said. “But at the same time, you have to take it week by week.”