Which teams will secure a place at the Paris Olympics?





Excitement is building in Busan, South Korea, ahead of the 2024 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Team Finals. The last scheduled World Team Finals to be held in 2020 were canceled, while the last repeat of the finals took place almost 10 years ago in Malaysia (2016). The revival of this nearly 100-year-old competition to crown the best table tennis teams only adds to the growing anticipation. Why are the World Team Table Tennis Championships important? In an Olympic year, the stakes are always high as each team competes to secure a spot at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. The eight quarterfinalists in both the men's and women's events earn a team quota place in Paris. A team quota consists of three athletes from a National Olympic Committee. In addition, the highest ranked team on the World Team rankings, published after the World Team Championship Finals, that has not yet qualified for the Olympic Games, will also gain a spot to participate in the Summer Games. Format of play A total of 40 teams will compete in the men's and women's events. Play begins on Friday, February 16 with a round-robin competition. Each team is competing to advance to the knockout rounds. A match is decided by best-of-five singles matches, with individual matches consisting of best-of-five matches. The women's team final will be played on Saturday, February 24 and the men's gold medal match on Sunday, February 25. Teams to watch Since 2012, China has dominated the competition, holding the titles for both the men's and women's teams. The 2024 World Team Championships finals feature the top athletes from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. In the men's division, gold and silver medalists in Tokyo 2020 Ma Long And Fan Zhendong will be on the campaign to win gold. Bronze medalist Dimitri Ovtcharov will represent Germany. The women's event will also see the return of Tokyo Olympic medalists along with China Chen Meng And Sun Yingsha. Bronze medalist of the Japanese Games in Tokyo Mimic it will also fight. The full athlete list is available here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.clickondetroit.com/sports/2024/02/15/world-team-table-tennis-championships-finals-2024-preview-what-teams-will-secure-a-spot-at-the-paris-olympics/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos