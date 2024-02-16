University of Oklahoma Athletics





NORMAN –TheNCAA released its second set of coaches rankings and the first Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) for the 2024 NCAA Wrestling Championships on Thursday. Six Sooners were included in the coaches rankings, three of which placed in the top 20, while nine were in the RPI. TheNCAA released its second set of coaches rankings and the first Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) for the 2024 NCAA Wrestling Championships on Thursday. Six Sooners were included in the coaches rankings, three of which placed in the top 20, while nine were in the RPI. Willie McDougald(no. 16 at 149),Jared Hill(no. 27 at 157),Take Carlson(no. 29 at 165),Tate Picklo(no. 32 at 174),Stephen Buchanan(no. 6 at 197) andJosh Heindselman(No. 13 of 285) representing Oklahoma on the second list. The coaches' rankings are determined by a vote of 14 coaches in each weight class, with two head coaches from each of the seven conferences. For ranking purposes, coaches may only consider a wrestler designated as a starter in an applicable weight class. Wrestlers must have played eight Division I matches in the weight class to be eligible, with at least one in the last 30 days. The RPI is a calculation consisting of three factors: the winning percentage, the opponent's winning percentage (strength of the scheme), and the opponent's winning percentage (the strength of the opponent's scheme). Only matches against Division I opponents in the designated weight class count toward the RPI and a wrestler must have wrestled 15 matches to be included in the rankings. In the absence of Mosha Schwartz , Carter Schmidt (8-5) and Kaden Smit (5-7) have made the most appearances at 141 pounds for the Sooners. However, neither has wrestled 15 Division I matches this season, making them ineligible for the RPI. Currently, no wrestlers are at the top of both the coaches' and RPI's rankings in their respective weight class. Since many wrestlers still want to reach the 15-match threshold to earn an RPI, the top of those rankings looks a little different than the coaches' rankings. The coaches' rankings and RPI are two of many criteria that will be evaluated by the NCAA Division I Wrestling Committee during the overall selection and seeding process, along with head-to-head competition, quality wins, conference tournament placement, results versus regular opponents and winning percentage .

