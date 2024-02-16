Sports
Nepal loses to Namibia in the Cricket World Cup League 2 opener
Host nation Nepal started their ICC Mens Cricket World Cup League 2 (2024-2027) campaign with a four-wicket loss to Namibia at the TU Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, Kathmandu on Thursday.
Invited to bat first after losing the toss, Nepal set a paltry target of 133 runs after a batting collapse. Tourists Namibia chased the target in 33.1 overs, losing six wickets.
The defeat ended coach Monty Desais' winning streak of thirteen games at home in the one-day internationals. This also ends Nepal's 15-match winning streak in the ODIs.
Officially appointed on February 6 last year, Desai started his duty in Nepal on February 14 with a win against Namibia during the home tri-series of the latest edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 (2019-2023). Following his appointment, Nepal won 11 of the 12 League 2 ODI matches, eight of which were played at home to guide Namibia to third spot and automatic qualification for the Cricket World Cup Qualifier.
Under Desai, Nepal also maintained a perfect record in the ACC Men Premier Cup matches, only against Oman, and the United Arab Emirates had ODI status to qualify for the Asia Cup.
The Rhinos were also coming off a 3-0 ODI series sweep against Canada and were confident ahead of the first of the League 2's 24 tri-series, which is part of the Cricket World 2027 qualification process.
But on Thursday they could not cope with the deadly turn of Gerhard Erasmus, who took 5-28 in his 8.1 over bowling spell.
The Rhinos struggled with the bat from the start as Ruben Trumpelmann (2-30) removed Kushal Bhurtel for a golden duck and Anil Sah for eight in the first ball of the third over.
Nepal soon found themselves in deep trouble at 25-4 in the first powerplay after Jack Brassell got rid of Aasif Sheikh (4) and captain Rohit Paudel (1).
Bhim Sharki (44 runs off 86 balls) and Kushal Malla (15 runs off 22 balls) added 46 runs for the fifth wicket to steady the ship. But Erasmus ended the partnership by dismissing Malla in 19.5 overs and caused further damage by taking the wickets of Sompal Kami (2) and Sharki.
Gulsah Jha (21), Pawan Sarraf (12) and Karan KC (16) then took Nepal to 132 in 41.1 overs.
Namibia started their chase well as openers Michael van Lingen (23) and Nikolaas Davin (15) and Jan Frylinck (34) took them to an impressive 81-2 in 21 overs.
Kami shocked Namibia with three quick wickets of captain Erasum (8), Frylinck and Zane Green (2).
But Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton remained calm and added a 30-ball 31 and Johannes Jonathan Smit (17 not out) hit a six off Malla to complete Namibia's revenge.
Nepal will play against the Netherlands on Saturday.
Nepal will play 36 ODIs over the next four years in the eight-team League 2, which also features Canada, Oman, the United Arab Emirates and the United States and League 2 champions Scotland.
Each country will host three tri-series and play the other six series away from home during the League 2 cycle.
The top four teams from League 2 will automatically advance to the 2027 Cricket World Cup qualifier.
The bottom four teams will compete against the top four teams from the Cricket World Cup Challenge League, the third tier of international 50-over cricket, in the play-offs for the four World Cup qualifying places.
Teams that fail to secure automatic qualification for the World Cup based on the ICC ODI rankings will also participate in the World Cup qualifier.
