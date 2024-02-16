Sports
ITIA – Jenson Brooksby Case Resolution
The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) can today confirm that an agreement has been reached with American player Jenson Brooksby, reducing the ineligibility period to 13 months.
In October 2023, Brooksby – who reached a career-high world singles ranking of 33 in 2022 – was handed an 18-month ban by an independent tribunal for missing three anti-doping tests in a 12-month period. However, new information relating to the circumstances giving rise to the missed tests – which were not previously available to the ITIA or the independent tribunal at the initial hearing – was submitted as part of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) appeal process ) for players. .
Based on a detailed examination of the new information, the ITIA, in consultation with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), has determined that the player's degree of culpability for the anti-doping rule violation (ADRV) should be reassessed.
After reassessment, ITIA, WADA and player representatives agreed that Brooksby's debt to the ADRV was not as high as previously found by the independent tribunal, and that a 13-month sanction was appropriate. The sanction will take effect retroactively to the date of the player's third and final missed test. As such, Brooksby's suspension is deemed to have begun on February 4, 2023 and will end on March 3, 2024. Upon reaching an agreement with the ITIA, the player withdrew his appeal to CAS.
Due to the nature of the new information released, it is not possible for the ITIA to discuss or comment further on the specific details behind the reassessment.
